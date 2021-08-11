If you’re a fan of Greek mythology, you’ll recognize the name Gaia as Mother Earth, the goddess that personifies the planet we call home. Fast forward a few millennia later, Englishman James Lovelock in the 1970s proffers The Gaia Hypothesis, a notion that the planet Earth, much as the lowliest invertebrate, is itself an organism equipped with systems that help to maintain its own equilibrium.
We call this habit of self-regulation in the human body, homeostasis. However, Western science, to my knowledge, has not yet coined a word to describe the earth’s total systemic balance. This is not to say there are no vetted expressions for it, quite the contrary. Indigenous cultures have long maintained their terms. In my CHamoru culture, it is “tano,” which is most often used for “land,” although in its sacred expansion, encompasses all of nature and the climate within our Mariana Islands and the larger planet.
But if you ask someone on Anyplace Street in Anywhere USA what their word for earth-as-a-being is, they would have no idea what to answer. Indeed, they probably wouldn’t know what you were talking about. The United States, after all, prides itself on its specialities, and is loath to concede the pronouncements of its expert science.
I offer this information as a lens through which you might ponder the latest stark news about how much faster the climate is changing than scientists previously thought, that the earth’s warming has become undeniably attributable to the burning of fossil fuels, and what’s left of this decade is the last chance we get to correct this hellish course. If you can separate yourself from expert testimony, then some ideas may come to you.
For example, if an organism runs a temperature, then it is likely in response to an infection it intends to quash. What is this infection from which our world suffers? Is it, indeed, fossil fuel burning? In the Gaia model, might coal and oil constitute the planet’s form of fat? If so, isn’t it good for an organism to use stored energy? Isn’t it there to expend?
I think about this a lot when considering how we handle wildfires in the west. Foremost among my reactions is, “Where the heck is the water coming from?” Reservoirs on the West Coast are at all-time lows – how can they use what’s left to douse hundreds of acres of mostly naturally occurring burns? All this precious water is not ever used to save “nature,” rather it is freely dumped to save a few homes and businesses. Water, labor, time, and, in some cases, lives are too easily and readily volunteered to benefit a few. Let the insurance industry cover these losses! Are firefighters out there to save big business from paying out obligations? Might this be an infection?
Every week, I grumble about recycling – I really hate it. It is inconvenient, true, but the recycling service refuses to pick up all recyclables, which keeps me grumbling. They will not take Styrofoam or certain plastics, which are clearly labeled “Made from Recyclable Materials.” Another thing that irks me is that it turns regular consumers into free labor and sources of free raw materials that we pay for to begin with. We then get charged to deliver it to manufacturers who turn around and resell it to us over and over again. To tell you the truth, this is why I refuse to rinse out some containers that the recycling company will take. Give me a break, the company that gets this free resource and can clean it themselves. I’m not here so Amazon pays the absolute minimum for cardboard. Plus, rinsing out jugs wastes water, my bill for which gets higher and higher every year.
I am confident that there are many more examples of the indentured support of large corporations packaged in feel-good wrapping that infects this world, and I encourage you to meditate upon others that you can identify. Unfortunately for regular folks, climate change, sea level rise, flash floods and sinkholes rarely miss corporate headquarters or the halls of government. Instead, we are at the front line of the effects of the efforts that Mother Earth undertakes to maintain her balance.
Personally, I wish the fires would be allowed to burn freely so we can react to them in a more sensible way, as in, stop building in fire hazard zones, duh. I wish authorities would focus more on safe evacuations of people and preserving wildlife than material structures. The fact is that humans have fled from climate change for as long as there have been humans. I tend to think that our insistence on staying in place because of the fear of losing money is another one of these infections I am talking about.
You know, the people of my island do not traditionally build along the shore. We know that the water rises. Nor do we build in the savanna, because we know that it burns regularly.
If you ask me, this inferno has been sparked by science, itself, which warmed the corporate greed that has kept it burning.
Leave me and my old gas-guzzling truck out of all this.