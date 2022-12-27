After 23 years and four months (approximately 1,213 columns), this is my last weekly column on Guam.
I’ve been thinking about this one for months, and as I write, I don’t know where to steer my thoughts. So I will heed advice I read as a very young writer: “Don’t think. Just open a vein and write.”
And I’ll do it quickly, before this turns into a bloody mess of memories and emotions; before I short out my keyboard with tears.
We’ve been together a long time. To my knowledge, I am the second-longest-running female weekly columnist on Guam. Only the irrepressible Dorothy Horn had a longer run – over 30 years.
You’ve been with me over half of my married life. You’ve watched my kids grow up, leave home, get married and have babies. And you’ve joined me through our journey in foster care.
You were at my side when God blessed us with Deborah, our sweetie with Down syndrome. And I’m sure you’ve agonized with me since her mind and personality were taken from us by Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome, or PANS.
You’ve walked with me through the deaths of my Guam mom, and some friends who were loved by many on the island (most notably my Guam doppelgänger, Debra Ericson, M.D.; her husband, Chris Perez, M.D.; and Jon Anderson).
We were together for Typhoon Pongsona and for a worse debacle – COVID-19 – that still hasn’t gone away. I tried to give you a different perspective on both, but with one, I was somewhat gagged.
Through it all, we laughed and cried.
I tried to show you how a person who knows Jesus Christ – whose birth we celebrated together yesterday, though we are miles apart – walks through trials. Often it’s with a gritty faithfulness that knows God is true and His word is true and His plans are better than mine. (No matter what happens on Guam, in the states, or in the world, God is in control and in the end He wins, so it behooves you to be on the right side.)
Many times in the last two decades, I’ve thought about quitting. Whenever I did, one of you would strangely come into my life and say, “Keep going.” So I did.
But now it’s time to end.
You can find me on Facebook at “Helen Middlebrooke’s Bad Hair Life,” where I’ll be posting new essays. Eventually, I’ll start a blog, which will be announced on that page.
I so hate to say goodbye.
But – until we meet again – adios.
And God bless.