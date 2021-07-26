For nearly as long as I can remember, we as a people have been talking about preserving our reefs and protecting the sea life around the island and within the region.
It is my understanding that without live reefs and reef fish around the island, larger migratory fish swim right by Guam as they do not hear (feel-sense) the normal sounds of a living and vibrant reef in our surrounding waters to draw them closer to Guam.
I recall, many years ago, photographing the placement of various types of measurement devices around the reef areas in southern Guam.
The scientists with whom I was working were measuring various things such as salinity, runoff, clarity of the water, underwater sounds, etc.
At that time one of the scientists remarked about how quiet the waters were and even at that time mentioned the silence was associated with dead and dying reefs.
Around the same time frame, a group of people - myself included - worked very hard to get sections of our reefs set aside as preserves. Our goal was to set aside 25% of peripheral reefs. My belief is that we ended up with only 13% set aside as protected areas.
These preserves were scattered along the north and south eastern shores of the island in an effort to give sea life a chance to have a place safe from fishing and poaching.
Since that time the numerous administrations and Legislatures that have followed failed to properly fund, supply and staff the Department of Agriculture’s game warden program, which is the actual enforcement arm for these protected areas.
Because of these elected officials' general lack of true concern for our island's precious resources, people have continued to poach and rape our reefs.
Many who are familiar with these poachers call them mosquito boaters as they drop into the water in their 18- to 20-foot open craft filled with white ice boxes and spearfishermen. This happens almost nightly with boats departing from Hagåtña, Agat and Merizo.
They come back with their bounty and sell it through various small mom and pops stores around the island and the process repeats itself almost every night.
As of late, though, these same people are sending these fish off island on flights that go as far as Hawaii.
A friend of mine recently flew back to the mainland and, while passing through Honolulu from Guam, he said that at least 15 containers of fish were offloaded as luggage.
If we ever hope to save our reefs and sea life, our elected officials need to take action to stop this behavior.
Maybe it is time to ban the off-island shipment of our island’s sea resources. Or, at the very least to restrict such shipments and monitor the size and species being shipped.
The governor and legislators need to come together, acting as leaders and protectors of the precious and diminishing assets that draw tourists to our shores to swim, dive, fish and enjoy themselves.
These resources belong to the people of Guam and shipping them off island in the name of profiteering only hurts our environment and economy.
Esta.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.