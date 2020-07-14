How are you at managing your manager? It’s not a trick question.
Relationships ultimately decide our success, and the one we have with our boss is critical. Enough so that we should try to direct it.
Wait. Isn’t the word “directing” somewhat of a cousin to another word, “manipulating”? Well, in this context it is. Oops, that little admission will make a lot of people nervous. “Manipulate my boss … MY BOSS?” Don’t panic, I have a plan.
1. What bosses want
Performance. Your manager’s number one concern is being able to deliver on what they’ve been tasked to do by their boss. They must operate their unit or department per the company plan and guidelines, profitably, and without major mistakes. Included in that is the matter of chasing after a team of employees and keeping them productive.
If I want to align myself with my boss it would seem a good idea to know how the company/division/department/unit makes money, what factors influence profit and loss, and how my job connects up to that.
2. What workers want
I’m going to draw this in big, broad strokes, because I’ve created a course — Recognition, Praise, and Motivation — which deals with this topic in depth.
Workers want fair compensation for the value they bring, somebody noticing them for their efforts and accomplishments, and the opportunity to grow. If an employer can touch the bases on these things, there is a very good chance that worker will stay with them for the long term.
Better money, recognition, and growth opportunities come to those who get the attention of the people who can make those decisions.
3. Build trust: prove yourself
My goal is to show my boss what kind of value I bring to the job, and where my head is at. I want to make it clear that I’m committed to the success of the enterprise.
The first step is to perform my job at a high level. This is the foundation of all I’m laying out here. Be intentional. Treat the business like I own it. Make time count. If I do that, somebody will notice.
If I’m just an average worker, why should the boss pay much attention to me?
4. Build trust: get face time
Once the boss has noticed that I do quality work and don’t waste time, I want to get some private time, what we call “face time.” This is just me and the boss, and I want it to be on a regular basis.
I’ll start by providing an update on whatever I’m working on, requesting they grab a quick look at it. I ask for input, then explain any challenges I have and how I plan to address them. Again, I ask for advice. I want to keep the meeting upbeat and positive. The most important thing before I leave is to schedule the next meeting. This may surprise the boss but I hold firm, explaining the benefits I’ve received from the time together. I’ve never had anyone deny me a second meeting and I doubt you will, either.
Walking out the door, I might say, “Thanks for mentoring me, Boss, this is great.” That’s a positive stroke for them.
It’s about relationship.
5. Build trust: progress and confidence
The next meeting is where I do another progress report and ask for more suggestions. If I’ve completed a project I immediately ask for another one.
Rinse and repeat. As we create results for our employer we are managing their expectations of us. Their confidence in us should have grow substantially, and they may now visualize us as a developing asset.
6. A relationship that works for both
Have we manipulated our manager? Yes, we have, but for all the right reasons.
We turned our boss into our mentor. With all they have to deal with we have become someone they can count on and lean on. That helps them.
For our benefit, we’ve likely put our name on radar screens all over the company as someone to keep an eye on — someone they want to keep around.
People write books on topics like this and I’ve only scratched the surface.
Start building that relationship now
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 a.m. on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com