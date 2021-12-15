Two weeks ago in my state of Michigan, the now infamous Oxford High School shooting threw us deeper into the darkness that COVID, inflation and climate change hold over us. Its ripple effect has been that other young people in schools throughout Michigan decided that they, too, would make threats to shoot up their classmates and teachers. In my county alone, five schools in the last two weeks have closed down either for threats or because of a teacher shortage due to the feeling of unsafe workplace conditions. Most have seen days where half of the student population stayed home because they simply did not feel comfortable.
In my own building, a young man who had previously made threats on social media was last week led away by the police in handcuffs after students reported he was continuing his behavior.
My colleagues and I just looked at each other, too exhausted by policing the mask mandate and usual fighting to express words about this intervention. But our eyes spoke volumes that were clearly understood between us.
When one of us finally does speak, it’s “What took so damn long to take real action?”
The rest of us, with as much energy as we can muster, reply, “No kidding.”
The Oxford High School massacre, like all high school shootings, did not occur without warning signs. In the case of Oxford High, as we all know, during the morning hours of the school day, an urgent meeting occurred over yet another extremely troubling sign. Yet, as in most of these cases, the adults could not agree on what constituted a valid, actionable threat. Two hours later, the nightmare occurred.
This is where we stand currently, assessing when we need to take these signs seriously? Exactly how many of them do we need to witness to actually do something about it.
In my opinion, and in the opinions of practically everyone I know, that number is “one time.” One time is plenty. One time gets you expelled. One time goes on your police record. One time is all it takes to prevent the senseless killing of teachers and students. Sadly, it is one not shared among the higher ranks.
Yet, hallelujah, the local prosecutor in Oxford township has pressed manslaughter charges against the student’s parents and is considering if the school itself is culpable in some way. We are all cheering. My teacher friends and I are wondering how our district, and schools in general will handle warning signs, hoping they’ll agree that the first sign is the only sign needed to act.
Look, speak any kind of guns and bomb language at the airport and you are all but banned from flying for life. I’ve said before, that if your dog bites someone, you’re responsible. To tell you the truth, I didn’t think I’d actually live to see the day that parents in this country were held responsible for their children’s actions. Did it take a mass murder for us to realize this?
It bears considering here the role of social media in all this. No teacher that I know of understands why an administration lacks the common sense and fortitude to outright ban cellphones in schools, yet we helplessly stand by as students tape destructive Tik-Tok challenges that coerce them into slapping teachers and vandalizing bathrooms. I wonder what else it will take for districts to realize that there is far more harm than good in allowing students to bring their smart devices to school.
Two weeks ago I wrote of canceling myself on Facebook by deleting all my posts dating back to 2014. After the Oxford school incident, I decided to delete my Facebook account entirely - I am off that airspace. I don’t want to hear and be affected by the noise of newsfeeds and careless comments and irrational reactions. It’s all just nonsense, yet we take it all too seriously. I’m out, and I feel much calmer.
In fact, my car radio has been tuned in to a classical music station from our local university for months now. I guess you might say that I had been tired of pop music lyrics and DJ hot topics for a while now. For me, this should have been an early sign that I had grown sick of the negative messaging, the noise of anger, sorrow, condemnation and preaching. I should have quit Facebook then.
I really cannot stomach one more word about the weather, or racism, or the economy or the pandemic. I can be responsibly responsive to all of these crises via my own personal use of fossil fuels, my own attitudes toward people of other races, and how I save money. I don’t need anyone else to bark at me and suggest how I should feel about any of them.
And you know what? I will wear a mask and social distance as long as I want to, which, frankly, can be forever. COVID-19 notwithstanding, there’s a lot of crap in the atmosphere that warrants a face shield anyway.
In the future, I won’t be looking for the second signal that something’s not working for me to jettison it. Hopefully, this will be how schools and parents operate regarding the potential for mass violence.