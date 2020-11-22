I once thought that I was ugly. Unworthy. I actually believed that God had made a mistake when he caused me to be born. I even mused that someday, I would marry and have a son and name him Wayne Scott Betances! This would surely draw me closer to the ideal of becoming a real American. I yearned for "good hair," lighter skin and finer facial features. My self-esteem sagged. Feeling like a used handkerchief in a sea of flags was not cool.
Frankly, it was embarrassing to be me. Coming from an underdeveloped tropical island, a son of a mixed racial marriage and lacking proficiency in both English and Spanish fueled my inability to see anything redeemable in my status. Receiving public assistance added to the nightmare. My homeland was a colony, I was a second-class U.S. citizen to boot.
I was hungry for equality. My journey toward an affirming positive sense of self was arduous and filled with trauma. Many dead ends frustrated my quest. But, I persisted. Slowly, the idea that perhaps there was nothing wrong with the way that I was born began to evolve and bear fruit. In time, I discovered that my racial identity and cultural heritage was not the problem.
The issue that confounded my lack of acceptance had more to do with the meaning that was placed on my physical characteristics and circumstances and not with the way I was created or the poverty I was born into. In time, I learned that while a flag and a handkerchief were both made of cloth, one piece of fabric would be honored and saluted, the other would be relegated to a snot rag. The meaning and value is not in the cloth itself but in the functions assigned to each. The ascribed meaning determines worth and prestige. I began to understand the sociological concept of the social construction of reality.
Two major breakthroughs caused me to reject rejection rather than myself or my rejecters. First, was the notion that God does not make junk. If I was good enough for God, then … . After all, diversity is God’s idea.
The second, had to do with my coming to terms with racism. As I read and studied, I began to understand the profound and devastating consequences of the lengths that people in power in societies will take when they seek to justify conquest, colonization and slavery . Superiority and inferiority are social constructs that are created to rationalize evildoing. Some go so far as to use holy writ for unholy purposes.
My road to resiliency was propelled by studying biblical truths for countering racial injustice. A young Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote with prophetic urgency, in his book, Strength to Love, about the evil of segregation which labeled some as superior and others inferior. His chapter, “Paul’s Letter to American Christians” grew my consciousness.
The social gospel has sought to inspire, motivate and inform Christians to engage in faith works that address micro and macro social inequities. It holds that God cares for us in the here and now. We do not have to wait for “a pie in the sky” formula for equal opportunities. Justice is within our grasp. But it will require that we recognize the image of God in each of us – yes, in the rejected as well as the rejecters. Transforming from handkerchiefs to flags is no small feat.
Walking through the narrow gate of possibilities and promise of social justice requires preparation, consistency and commitment. It is up to us who have made great strides in the journey to become engaged, remain focused and motivate others. Encourage our youth to grow their talents by being informed.
I learned that I did not have to change my curly hair or skin color. The answer is not to minimize who we are by bleaching our skins, avoiding the sun or speaking disparagingly about darker people. Hating white people from privilege doesn’t help either. Inclusive collaboration is the key. Education matters, spiritual grounding is essential. Transforming from handkerchiefs into flags is a true act of self-determination.