About 50 years ago, a model called The Four Levels of Teaching was created.
It would describe where somebody was in their journey from just starting out and having no particular ability in a certain skill, all the way to mastery. Later, it became known as The Four Levels of Learning or The Four Levels of Competence.
Today, we’ll cover the four levels, with an additional twist. Let’s start with level one.
Unconsciously incompetent
I refer to this as “I don’t know what I don’t know.” It’s all a blank slate, and you’re just beginning. Progress can be painful.
As you’re building skills, the key is the awareness that there’s a lot you don’t know about the subject matter. When you’re clear on that, you can move to the second level.
Consciously incompetent
Here’s where “I know what I don’t know.” Now we’re getting somewhere, because once you know what you don’t know, you can begin to learn the things you don’t know. You know? It’s at this stage that some people ask, “Isn’t this a cause for embarrassment? If I’m just now figuring out what I don’t know, do you think others knew I didn’t know before I did?”
The answer to that is yes, but there is no cause for embarrassment, Quite the contrary, it’s a time to celebrate because now you’re on the road to improvement. That takes us to level three.
Consciously competent
At this stage, you can say to yourself, “Now I know, and it’s starting to show.”
You recognize that you’re good at what you do.
A consciously competent individual dedicates him/herself to the improvement of their particular skill or talent. They’re careful to follow the steps to success, conscious of every point along the way.
Your boss might feel more comfortable relying on you to get a job done, with little or no supervision. When you get here, it’s only a hop, step, and a jump to stage four.
Unconsciously competent
As described earlier, this is when you have mastery of the skill. You might say, “I know what I know, and I just go.” People who are unconsciously competent are those who can do it, as they say, “in their sleep.”
Your body seems to take over and you just perform. Sometimes, when you get done, you don’t even remember the steps you took in the work. Yet, what you delivered was outstanding.
A twist on the formula
Oxford University’s medical site had a unique take on this. In order to get a driver’s license, we take a test, and in this test we are extremely careful, functioning in the conscious-competence mode. If we pass and get our license, we then increasingly perform in the unconscious competence mode.
We learn to drive while listening to the radio and talking to passengers, even taking our eyes off the road ahead for a second or two.
Something changes
The more familiar we become with driving, the better we handle the vehicle.
The longer we stay in unconscious competence, we may also develop some bad habits.
These may include expecting other drivers to drive intelligently, or talking on our phone, or going over the speed limit, or improperly changing lanes, and then BAM! — we have an accident. The Oxford researchers suggest there is another level.
A return to conscious competence
This is about refreshing our perspective. We can review what we know, and pursue the learning of new things about our skill.
By stimulating the conscious competence stage, we can eventually get back to unconscious competence, and perform more effectively for a longer period, until we repeat the process.
Figuring it out
Personal growth doesn’t always provide a clearly defined path to follow, with road signs which indicate your level of competence.
However, you can determine progress by getting with your manager and deciding what factors or skill levels generally are present at each level of learning, and devise a plan accordingly.
Personally, while unconscious competence brings a terrific level of confidence and power, I’ve been more excited about conscious incompetence.
Why? Knowing what you don’t know gives you an immediate track to run on, and you can dive right in to learn. I’ve enjoyed those challenges. So, where do you stand?
Jerry Roberts comments on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM. He can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com.