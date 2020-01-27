Last week, I found myself crying.
In public.
I don’t typically bawl in front of strangers, but sometimes I can’t help it. It comes with being a stressed-out mother of a child who has health problems that are beyond the island’s resources.
And that was the case this day.
I had spent months stressing over a test that my daughter needed. I had no idea if I could actually get the samples required. I planned to get them over Christmas break, but had to push it back so she could be off several supplements for at least two weeks.
When we were finally able to collect the samples, it was awkward and required much bribing – and five bottles of unsweetened green tea.
To my surprise, we managed to get all we needed. I carefully prepared the samples for shipment and knew exactly when I had to send them.
I had reviewed the shipping directions many times over. The stateside lab would pay for the express shipping; all I had to do was drop the package at the designated carrier.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way on Guam.
The carrier refused the package.
Memories of another lab sample jumped into my mind. I recalled what happened then. I had to have it sent through another business.
So I went to that business.
And this time, they refused.
I believe a business has every right to decline serving customers, especially ones with crazy requests like mine, so I wasn’t angry.
But I was so frustrated, I just cried.
I pitied the man at the counter. I tried to explain, but he really couldn’t understand.
See, those tears meant far more than the possibility of losing the sample and having to start over. They were the overflow of the deep heartache I carry over my daughter’s health.
Can anyone else know what it’s like to have a child with Down syndrome, whose medical needs have stymied local providers since she was born? Can anyone else know what it is to watch her make steady progress but then regress due to an infection that you missed when she was 12?
No one else really can know. And that’s OK.
I dried my tears and left.
I had one last possibility – maybe another express carrier would take it.
And they did! That carrier found a way.
I cried again.
This time, in gratitude and relief.
And in my car.