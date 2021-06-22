I have a confession to make. For many years, I’ve blamed my inability to hang out with people on cats. “Gotta go, I’m allergic to them.” That was me.
I’d blame it on dogs, too. “Let’s not go over, Jen, their dog is too crazy.”
Or birds. Or reptiles. But here’s the thing, it was never really about the snake curled up in a tank under a heat lamp. It was the weirdo obsessed with loving the animal under inhumane conditions.
I mean, really. Who wants a garter snake as a member of the family? Have you ever held one? If they’re bothered, they’ll spray you with a horrific-smelling slimy musk – not to mention they might actually bite you. A few years ago, a woman appeared on Oprah who was attacked by a pet chimpanzee and, let me tell you, this was no minor shove. Her face and hands had been torn off by the poor animal, whose legacy was left to be distorted on a show famous for its host’s list of favorite things to shop for.
I was once even disdainful of pit bulls, and resisted taking my puppy to the dog park if I knew they would be there. In truth, it was their owners I despised as much as the owners of any other breed of dog that felt their pet was incapable of actually being a dog, one that would never think of biting, jumping, scratching or fighting as they do, instinctively.
See what I’m saying here? It’s never the pet made to be at the center of the problem, it’s the weirdo with irrational expectations of the animal and humans they assume will share an enthusiasm for their livestock enterprise. This type of person is not only found among animal keepers, it is the hiker in the Grand Canyon “tragically” mauled by a bear; the woman snorkeling in the reef who “unexpectedly” loses a leg to a shark.
Nearly two decades ago while working with the Discovery Channel, my team was devastated by the passing of Steve Irwin who, you may recall, was the self-proclaimed “crocodile hunter.” He died from a surprise attack by a stingray, which he had been much too close to. I remember thinking, "what accident?" Surely a wildlife production crew and an expert himself expected the worst-case scenario.
I call this mindset The Bachelorette, the Pet Edition. Of course, you’ll get hurt and look like a fool!
When my intention to keep ducks came to light within our social circle, I cannot tell you the endless streams of, “why?” “ducks are filthy, you know," “you’ll be sorry” and “why don’t you get chickens, instead?” I’m too old to explain myself but, if I may, I’d like to blow the lid off the myth surrounding dirty ducks.
A filthy duck is an abused duck. If you stick a kiddie pool in a small enclosure and call it adequate for a flock of aquatic fowl, then you’re the very same person chased by a cougar while biking a mountain trail. If you do not provide adequate cover for your ducks to hide from hawks and other raptors, you’re the same SeaWorld animal trainer who didn’t expect to be drowned by a killer whale. And if you do not provide sandy terrain and clean, predator-proof sleeping quarters for your ducklings, then you deserve being skunked by a boa constrictor.
The truth is, although I love my new flock of ducks, preparing and keeping them happy and healthy has been a huge commitment of time, space, and money. Most importantly, I realized long before they came into our lives that my social expectations may very well be permanently adjusted. Obviously, the ducks only represent the bigger picture about human interaction with animals, whether domesticated or wild. We must always understand and respect their instincts and natures, and accept the responsibilities we have to enable them to be their true selves.
What I and many others have discovered is that by giving animals the care they require and deserve, you are rewarded exponentially. When you do not expect your pet or livestock to be anything other than what they are, you discover a type of true love. In fact, I still get teary-eyed by my dear old boy Fritz, our first German wirehaired pointer, who taught us how to let go and let him be. His memory fills my heart and I choke back a profound gratitude. Every time.
By that same token, and to be perfectly blunt, do not be offended by friends who suddenly distance themselves because your animal abuse is evidenced by the odor of cat urine or dog poo. Or snake skunk. Again, it’s never about the cat, dog or snake. It is something about you that stinks and repels other humans.
In other words, don’t be that person handing out roses at some dumb ceremony. Just eww.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.