Most people look at me and automatically assume that I’m politically left wing, that I am a liberal. Maybe it’s the long hair, the gardening, the urban wardrobe, and the ease at which I can tolerate most everyone from just about every place and persuasion. I am at the core, a “live and let live” kind of guy. Few things upset me. I’m easy.
Yet I am a conservative, as defined by popular culture. For one thing, I am a Catholic. I’m not one of those Catholics who say, “Well, I was born a Catholic, but I’m not Catholic anymore.” Huh? You never hear a Jewish person say, “I was born Jewish, but I’m not a Jew anymore.” I don’t know where Catholics got this idea that they could completely shed their essential childhood culture on a dime in order to categorize themselves socially. But I reckon it has something to do with being politically liberal.
More to the point, the “live and let live” part of me includes embryos as much as it includes awful murderers or gentle transsexuals. I support a woman’s rights over her body up until the life of another unborn individual comes into question. I absolutely do not support her choice to kill an embryo in the same degree as I do not support a man’s right to kill a child. In my opinion, no one should be allowed to kill anyone at any stage of life; however, I understand that the American people in their wisdom have allowed it. Since there really isn’t anything I personally can do about it except to vote, I’m going to vote for the candidate against abortion funding when down to the wire. I guess that makes me conservative.
I didn’t vote for Hillary Clinton because, when it came down to it, she did not share my anti-abortion values. In truth, she probably had 100 ideas that I believed were great, but it was this one position that dissuaded me. On the other hand, I’ll be the first to agree that Donald Trump has 200 things absolutely wrong with him, but for me, in the end, the one thing mattered.
In the noisy three years since his election, I haven’t once interrupted my friends who vented angrily over Trump’s win and his subsequent calamities. As I said, I’m easy, I listened, and I didn’t judge. In fact, I agreed with them many times and I bit my tongue, rather than offer a counter-argument, in the name of good relations when I did not. You see, for me, there was always a bright side to Trump, as there is with most people. To wit, here are three good things that have less to do with Donald Trump the man than Donald Trump the idea.
For one, I like the notion that a veteran politician is not the president of the United States. Quite frankly, I don’t understand why my liberal friends who realize how corrupt politics is do not even slightly relish this moment. C’mon people, a noninsider sits in the Oval Office – ‘tis a cause célèbre! In the Trump era, people in high places in government no longer sit comfortably shielded in their shiny offices. Too many career bureaucrats have grown long in the tooth behind positions that have stifled Americans for far too long. This is good, isn’t it?
Secondly, Donald Trump’s hair challenges us to be better people. The media was much too enthralled with our previous president’s looks and suave – the shallowness bordered on ridiculous. It is good for us to bear witness to President Trump’s unruly, artificially colored comb-over as it waves in the wind whilst he disembarks from Air Force One. I really don’t understand why my liberal friends find so much glee in picking at this choice of hair – aren’t they the same friends who watch Glee? What’s with all the bullying about how a person chooses to look?
Thirdly, I like the idea that Donald Trump is socially awkward, makes grammatical errors, and reacts immediately to events on his Twitter account. Weren’t we tired of the scripted politician, with bloated statements written by staffers? Weren’t we weary of expertly crafted words that left us wondering what elected officials were really thinking about? In this age of transparency, why are my liberal friends so aghast at a president’s unedited realness?
To be quite honest, I have doubts that Donald Trump will win a second election, especially if Bernie Sanders becomes the Democratic nominee. Except for the fact that he is a veteran politican, President Sanders promises to be as blunt, raw, and in-your-face as Donald Trump – which is a worthwhile continuum. But if Bernie does not become the nominee, then I’ll just have to stick to being a good Catholic. To vote for lip service would be a sin.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.