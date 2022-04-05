"Gratitude turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos into order, confusion into clarity ... it makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow." - Melody Beattie, author
What are you grateful for?
What have you done about it?
Today, I'd like to work with you to take gratitude to another level. I've got a simple exercise for you that will likely take no more than 15-20 minutes to start.
You'll need 8.5 x 11 paper and something to write with.
Step 1: Who are you grateful for?
Divide a piece of 8.5 x 11 paper, drawing four equal squares. In the first square, write the word "family" at the top of the square. In the next, write "teacher." Write "boss" in the third and "friend" in the last square.
Under each word I want you to list the name of a person who has been instrumental in your life and your personal development. Which family member, teacher, boss and friend made a difference?
When you fill up one page, start the next one. Feel free to add "coworker" to the mix. It may not always be a boss.
Step 2: What did they do?
Then write down what each did for you, in specific terms. "You were a great boss" is general, not specific. "You taught me how to read financial statements and that's been a big help in my business." That's specific.
"Dad, you were always there for me" is not specific. "Dad, you stayed up with me during my first pregnancy, and ran to the store to get whatever I was craving – even after midnight." That's specific.
Step 3: Take action
Unfortunately, here's where we often come up short. We think about people from time to time, and these specifics that are important to us, but that's all.
We don't take action and let them know.
Today is about action. Having gratitude for someone is wonderful, but it's nothing compared to hearing it in their voice or seeing it on their face when they know how we feel.
Don't procrastinate
If we don't take action and tell people what they did for us and why that matters, time will pass and we may never have the opportunity. We'll lose, but worse, the person we're grateful for will never know the impact they had on us.
We get busy with our lives, careers and families, then learn that someone who once mattered to us has passed away; and we think, "If only I'd had the chance, I'd have told them how much I appreciated what they did for me."
What I'd give to have an hour with my mom, or my first boss Big Ed, and to tell them I've been sharing their wisdom for the past 25 years in my training and commentaries.
Never assume people know how you feel
Erase any doubt with specific and detailed recognition for what they did that was meaningful for you. They deserve that. Don't skimp on the specifics.
Do this today
Find the people in those squares. Dip into your personal network, perhaps using social media, and connect. Arrange phone calls, video calls or face-to-face visits.
Some on your list will be emotional. Some may not know what to say. All will appreciate your recognition.
Imagine how you'll feel
When you bring joy and fulfillment to someone who deserves it, you'll feel great.
This exercise could result in an adventure of sorts, depending on where people may now live and the challenge of reaching them.
One more big reason
In the case of a family member, particularly a child, your show of gratitude serves a double purpose. On one hand, it's appreciation for something they've done. On the other, you're teaching them about gratitude and how to express it.
For kids, you're equipping them with a gift they can give to others for the rest of their life – and teach to their children.
You could take this exercise home and make it a family effort, with each member launching their own gratitude crusade, then reporting back to the group on their progress.
Gratitude is a gift we give, better sooner than later, but better late than never. Start filling out those squares.
