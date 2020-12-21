COVID-19 is the Grinch that stole 2020, with the assistance of a world of power-hungry politicians. As the adage goes, “Never mix medicine and politics!”
Or, as an old political friend of mine told me, “Never let a good disaster go to waste."
The year 2020 will go down in modern history as the year that rocked the world, destroyed economies, changed the way people lived their lives, and did more to develop distrust in what China tells the world than any other in hundreds of years.
It is also the first year in modern history that a pandemic was used by a political party to convince a thriving democratic republic that mailing in voting ballots during a presidential election was a splendid idea. And, doing so, even when you could not guarantee if the person whose name appeared on the ballot was actually the voter who made the decision.
Or even worse, was actually alive!
This year has changed the face of not only our nation and how we view the credibility of our electoral system, but the vast majority of the world. It also allowed purveyors of information on the internet greater latitude to censor information than ever before.
In short, it has changed our “free” portion of the world and in this writer's opinion, not for the better.
On our small piece of real estate on this great blue and green globe 30,000-plus people are out of work or underemployed and after Dec. 31, there is no real plan – at least that has been shared – for them to become reemployed or to continue to draw unemployment.
We really have no way of knowing how many businesses have been destroyed by poor governmental decision-making nor what that will actually mean when it comes to the government’s 2020 and 2021 tax collections. Nor, its ability to financially support itself.
When the federal dollars related to the pandemic stop flowing, what plan does this government have to support itself and provide the necessary services to this community?
No one seems to have the answer to that question!
So, my Christmas message to you this year is more of what we, as little children, called a bucket of coal for a present.
We have what appears to be a government that runs from day to day with no real long-term plan for dealing with the plethora of potential problems with which we are faced. At least no plan they are willing to share with their employers.
Operating true to form, announcements have historically been made at the last minute, not allowing for normal business planning and thereby short-sheeting all the small businesses on the island while larger, “essential” business have been allowed to prosper as though the virus cannot be spread through their venues.
Unfortunately, if you ask any doctors who are willing to speak publicly, the vaccine isn’t the panacea for this problem. The vaccine is only a stopgap; even the developers don’t know how well it will actually work over the longer term.
Additionally, those same developers have apparently been granted immunity from liability by the federal government as well.
So, stay vigilant.
Lee P. Webber is a former president and publisher of media organizations on Guam and Hawaii, former director of operations for USA Today International/Asia, and a longtime business and civic leader on Guam.