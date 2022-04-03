Trifecta is a recent addition to the English language. It first appeared in the early 1970s as a term for a horse-racing bet.
According to Merriam-Webster, the meaning of the word has since broadened: "it can now also refer to a group of three (usually desirable) things (such as “the trifecta of curing cancer, ending hunger, and putting an end to war").”
This past week, I would wager that Guam has experienced its own cultural trifecta.
The culminating days of Mes CHamoru activities have filled my calendar and fueled my pride in being CHamoru. Aside from the feel good effects of a myriad of celebrations, I was struck by the power and promise of three specific events that represent landmarks in our continuing quest to exercise cultural sovereignty. Each must be appreciated for its impact, each in its own right warrants thoughtful consideration and jubilation. I am referring to the Inacha’igen Fino’ CHamoru, the launching of the Fanohge CHamoru Exhibit at the Guam Museum and the nomination of my friend and colleague, Hope Alvarez Cristobal, for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize – these three milestones took place this past week.
Firstly, the International Peace Bureau (IPB) in collaboration with I Hagan Famalao’an, an organization of women on Guåhan to which I proudly belong, officially nominated a CHamoru daughter of our homeland to be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize. What an honor.
Hope Alvarez Cristobal has spent over a half century of her life as an indigenous activist advocating for CHamoru rights. She has spoken out against contamination of our natural water resources, air and physical environment. Her unrelenting commitment to preserving the dignity of our people and a healthy quality of life on our fragile island has inspired countless generations of activists in our region. She is known for her stalwart stance against abuse, oppression and colonial policies that threaten the CHamoru people. She fights unwaveringly for her convictions and refuses to be intimidated or daunted by detractors. Hope is humble about her contributions. Notwithstanding, she stands as a giant among those of us who have joined with her in advocating for indigenous rights and self-determination.
The nomination of a CHamoru for the Nobel Peace Prize is huge. She is in the running with world leaders such as Pope Francis. Who could have imagined that the IPB would be moved to acknowledge the tireless work of one of our own. They did. Such recognition puts Guam and the CHamoru struggle to protect our people, our ancestral inheritance, our language, our land and natural resources in a global spotlight.
Secondly, the annual Chamoru Language Competition also known as Inachá’igen Fino’ CHamoru Fañomnåkan 2022 was held virtually over two days. Participants hailed from throughout the Marianas. The event sponsored by the CHamoru Program at UOG, GDOE’s CHamoru Language and Culture program and CNMI’s Public Schools featured island students from grades Kindergarten to High School. Performances in singing, CHamoru proficiency, oral impromptu, oratory, and poetry recitation were assessed and celebrated. In spite of the setbacks experienced by the pandemic in the past two years, teachers and coaches from Guam’s public and private schools and from public schools in the Northern Mariana Islands collaborated to demonstrate student capacity in CHamoru literacy. The Marianas stands united in the pride and commitment we have in showcasing the talents of our children in developing CHamoru language fluency.
Thirdly, the Guam Museum has launched a special exhibit entitled: Fanohge CHamoru Put I Tano’-ta Charting Our Collective Future. This exhibition documents the movement of the Taotao Tåno’ toward self-determination and recognizes the work of advocates of CHamoru political rights throughout Guam’s history as a U.S. colony.
Sponsored by the Guam Museum, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, the American Council on Learned Societies, Brown University, Guampedia, Commission on Decolonization and COD Free Association Task Force, the exhibit showcases the creative and artistic talents of Guam’s scholars and professionals in collaboration with a visiting scholar from Brown, who conducted interviews and facilitated the project. The people of Guam are invited to walk in the shoes of those who have fought for Guam’s political right to self-governance and to hear the voices of current advocates speak about their perspectives on self-determination and decolonization.
If, trifecta means three desirable outcomes that together represent a perfect combination, then our island has produced a win-win-win! What a fitting closure to Mes CHamoru, Biba!