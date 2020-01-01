The other day while out running errands, I indulged a craving to have fried chicken. I stopped by a neighborhood place called New York Fried Chicken that opened up down the street from my house recently. It had been several months since I’d last been in, but I recognized the owner and we engaged in polite, neighborly chat.
“Why don’t you have chicken livers?” I asked, “I’d come by more often if you had chicken livers.”
“We tried that,” the owner replied, “but if you can believe it, the customers only really want gizzards.”
“Really? Maybe in your second year, the demand for chicken livers will increase,” I said, hopefully.
The owner chuckled and pointed to a framed article on the wall near the cash register. It was a review from the local paper that gave him 4 stars.
“We’re open 4 years now,” he said smiling.
He was right. The article was dated December 20, 2015. My God, how is it that four years can seem like only one?
There certainly are moments when hours seem like minutes, but on the whole, I would say that time generally tends to weigh. Watching water boil has never gotten quick, nor does paying down your mortgage ever seem like a rapid process no matter how many extra principal payments you make. But then there you are reminded that years can go by unnoticed, and months between seemingly regular events are actually much longer stretches of time.
As I write this, I sense that the last decade was not nearly as long as it sounds. When it started I was in my early 40s, but now as it ends, I am approaching my mid 50s. I’m trying very hard at the moment to list the lessons I’ve learned over these 10 years, but the truth is that I’m finding it difficult to identify them because I am less sentimental than I used to be. Indeed, I am not as nostalgic as I once was - here is a harsh, but truthful example.
While chatting with my little brother last night, he informed me that our oldest half-sister has been quite ill lately. Full disclosure: I refer to Mary as a half-sister because of a falling out we had nearly two decades ago regarding our dad, who was not her – or my other half-sister’s – biological father. My parents started their relationship when the girls were 3 and 1 years old, respectively, and proceeded to have four sons, my brothers. The six of us with our parents grew up as a tight unit.
But the sisters, as adopted children and through no fault of their own, harbored unresolved feelings that manifested themselves in awkward and painful ways. These came to the fore when my father became sick with cancer in the early 2000s, and our relationship deteriorated to the point where we have completely shut each other out and I now refer to them as my half-sisters, or my mother’s daughters.
My little brother tells me that Mary had been having difficulty breathing. The pneumonia advanced to the point where a lung had to be removed as it could not be successfully drained as the other lung had been. While in surgery, cancer was discovered. Chemotherapy will start shortly, he says, and the extent and origin of the cancer has yet to be determined.
And that was it. Our chat turns immediately to other news. We sign off exchanging a few LOLs.
Since this exchange, I’ve searched within myself for a stronger reaction to the news of Mary’s illness, but I have not found one. I have never wished her ill. Even when I was most angry at her and my other half-sister, I wished them long lives of bad hair and delinquent grandchildren, but never of disease. Mary’s news rendered me unsympathetic. We don’t owe each other anything: I’ve been through my own brush with mortality via kidney disease, which I’ve endured without her. She can negotiate her health without me.
The biggest lesson of the last decade is that time has made me more emotionally frugal. Middle-age has enabled me to separate sentimentality from reality and to avoid the traps of feel-good moments. Ten years ago I would have mended fences, but today I see no such barriers. Before me is a gate marked 2020, and beyond it, a wide horizon of new days.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.