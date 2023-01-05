Thoreau once observed that “for every thousand hacking at the leaves of evil, there is one striking at the root.” I’ve been thinking of this quote more often with the installation of new leaders in our government this week. It seems that with each inauguration comes a commitment to fighting crime and punishing offenders. But how do we hold criminals accountable, if not everyone is playing by the same set of rules?
As we begin the new year with new pledges to protect the public, government officials must be wise to the evil occurring underground. The underground economy has many names. The black market. Shadow economy. Tax abuse. Often, it refers to individuals and businesses that aim to conceal their activities, and tax liabilities, from regulatory agencies — leading to lost revenue. And every time, it’s the people that pay the price. Take the state of sin tax revenues in Guam. Under our law, all alcoholic beverages sold in Guam are subject to an excise tax. A tobacco tax is also charged and collected from businesses that manufacture or import tobacco products. Proceeds from both excise taxes are allocated to prevention and treatment — a necessity given our high cancer rate per capita and the island’s fragile health infrastructure.
But according to the Office of Public Accountability, in 2020, Guam lost as much as $15 million in uncollected tobacco taxes. Civil lawsuits in the Superior Court further allege that some alcohol distributors do not even pay the alcoholic beverage tax, with claims that retailers are selling products for less than the tax value. This kind of tax evasion has resulted in substantial revenue losses to the Healthy Futures Fund, which remains a significant source of government funding for public health and our island’s only public hospital. Add to this the fact that 30,000 of our residents live below the poverty line, while 27,000 have no health insurance.
Simply put, tax abuse is not a victimless crime. It steals money from the pockets of our hardest working citizens and has denied access to critical health-related services for those who need it most. The International Bar Association takes it one step further. According to an IBA Task Force report, states that encourage, facilitate, or deliberately interfere with efforts to counter tax abuse could constitute a violation of human rights by depriving governments of the maximum available resources to provide economic, social, cultural, and civil needs to the public. So how do we address the inequities created by this black-market economy in Guam? If we care deeply about reducing crime and the poverty that fuels it, then those who make the law, and those who swore to uphold it, must tackle decades of tax abuse.
That means cracking down on facilitators, adopting strategies to deter and disrupt, and dedicating resources to investigate and prosecute tax crimes. If we put in the work, our people will reap the benefits. Data from the International Monetary Fund concluded that governments that strengthened tax administration, enhanced enforcement, and created stronger penalties were able to curb illicit trade while enhancing the health and revenue impacts of their taxes. By implementing these provisions, we send a strong message that companies that evade our tax laws will be investigated and, if substantiated, held accountable. But perhaps more importantly, we assure the public that their well-earned resources are spent wisely, that they will benefit from the services they fund, and that they can trust the leaders they’ve hired to do the job. Otherwise, despite all our good intentions and inauguration day promises, the roots of evil poisoning this great island will thrive.
Mary Camacho Torres was a four-term senator in the Guam Legislature. Her previous positions in public service include deputy general manager at the Guam Visitors Bureau, executive manager for the Guam International Airport Authority and general manager at the Port Authority of Guam. Throughout her legislative career, Mary has worked to improve voter access, expand protections for victims of violence and build up Guam’s health care providers and small business community.