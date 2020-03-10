What does it really cost to replace a key worker? It’s more than most people think – a lot more. Today’s column is going to open some eyes and maybe drop a few jaws.
The true costs of hiring and getting someone ready to deliver results is very much misunderstood, and I’m going to bet that includes the majority of those in charge of doing the replacing.
1. Acquisition
Many jobs are filled through personal connections, some by advertising for candidates, and others are recruited through a manager tasked with the job or by hiring an outside consultant.
There is a definite cost involved, regardless of the methods used. It’s usually a combination of direct out-of-pocket expenses plus the value of the time spent by one or more people on the payroll. Most people underestimate the time factor and just look at the direct payments. That’s a mistake.
There’s also a cost for staff to go through resumés and applications to come up with a list of viable candidates. Following that is the vetting process, then interviews which might include chunks of time given by one or more managers.
2. Onboarding the new hire
This features orientation, which can and should be a comprehensive process and require time from the HR manager and the direct supervisor.
Depending on the nature of the position, there may be additional meetings with clients and vendors, and this will likely require a time commitment from the individual’s boss. This is another generally forgotten cost.
The more senior the position, the more costly it will be.
3. Training
This expense is a combination of the actual cost of a necessary training course or certification, plus the value of the time of individuals who administer the training. Will they sacrifice a day, a week, or longer?
Of course, any required travel adds to your total.
4. Lost productivity
We’ve mentioned the value of the time of people involved in the hiring, onboarding and training of the new hire. There’s a missing piece and I rarely hear anyone mention it. What is the value of the work these people ARE NOT delivering because they’re on the hiring project?
Many years ago, I had a brief acquaintance with two men in Los Angeles who today would be called “serial entrepreneurs,” starting a business, selling it, and then starting another one. Each generated well over $100,000 in revenue per month and they employed a tireless office manager who had done everything for them for years, freeing them from busy work tasks and keeping them out of trouble.
She eventually got married and quit, with one of the partners taking on the responsibility to find her replacement. It took him two months to do it, including one botched hire. By the time he found the right person, his personal productivity had dropped by half – costing the company more than $100,000 to land the new office manager.
5. Getting up to speed
A previous hire might have been able to conduct business quickly and seamlessly by capitalizing on relationships that had been developed over time. The new person may have to build up to that level. How will that translate to dollars?
6. Potential team engagement and production issues
Sometimes you can lose a key player and the team is so well structured that it doesn’t skip a beat. Performance remains at normal levels. Other times you see drastic reductions. When that happens, those lost dollars should be added into the mix as a realistic replacement cost.
The high and low of it
The tab to replace any experienced worker is easily thousands of dollars and could run up into six figures.
Yes, I know some companies do this on the cheap, and others don’t replace them at all, forcing the remaining employees to pick up the slack – without additional pay.
For most, however, the cost of replacing talent is stiff and can be reduced with an intelligent and continuing retention effort. This has to include training your managers on a regular basis. If you’re not doing that now, it’ll save you big money in the long run.
