Guam seems to have a tattoo of a target on its back, inked into the island’s skin by its political status and geography. We may be the tip of the spear for both China and the U.S. It is not a secret that Guam is at the top of the target list if the U.S. goes to war in the Asia-Pacific region. The capability of ballistic missiles from North Korea and China to reach Guam is known - they are called “Guam Killers.” More recent Chinese developments in hypersonic technologies (hypersonic glide vehicles, hypersonic cruise missiles and orbital glide vehicles), as well as air and surface capabilities, have intensified this threat.
The (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) may have been useful for a couple of ballistic missiles from North Korea, but even the talk of an Aegis Ashore system has been deemed inadequate, even before its groundbreaking. Military officials now say that what is needed is a 360-degree “defense of Guam” anti-missile system. When one follows the logic, the picture being painted becomes clear. 360-degree coverage means the military believes we are surrounded by threats. It is also a level of coverage that is unlikely to be reached.
Guam is a target
We can see that the military takes these threats seriously. For example, in 2020, the Department of Defense removed the Continuous Bomber Presence of B-52s and B-1s in Guam, replacing CBP with Agile Combat Employment. China’s ability to launch its massive arsenal of missiles could shut down the base and restrict U.S. air power projection. The Air Force is even developing “divert” airfields in the region in case (Andersen Air Force Base) (and Guam’s international airport runways) are “not available.” The military is taking action to protect their warfighting assets and, as a result, are expanding their sites for access in case of a kinetic conflict in the region, with a particular focus on China.
The Chinese have made it clear that Guam is a target. A Chinese analyst recently noted that the “U.S. has made Guam the world's largest island military base.” Chinese air forces have reportedly practiced targeting Guam - AAFB has been featured in Chinese attack videos - and there are indications that Apra Harbor was a mock-up for Chinese ballistic missile practice. State-run media in China have said that U.S. forces in Guam pose a “great threat to the (People's Liberation Army).”
In coverage of recent U.S. war-gaming over Taiwan, Chinese media included a one-sentence paragraph reminding readers that the Liaoning Carrier Strike Group was within a few hundred miles of Guam on Christmas Day 2022 (something the U.S. government has still yet to officially confirm or comment on). In the (Center for Strategic and International Studies) war-gaming exercises, there were 24 different scenarios posited by a Chinese attack on Taiwan. Each one resulted in Guam being attacked within a relatively short period of time.
Defense of Guam
(Joint Region Marianas) and (Indo-Pacific Command) talk about the “defense of Guam” like it is a reality, but there is nothing that would halt a stream raid or saturation attack from Chinese missiles aimed at U.S. bases (and perhaps Tiyan). The much discussed 360-degree “missile defense” system is not only a long way from reality, but a recent technical report from the Pentagon said specifically that even the military’s “defense of Guam” test plan “needs further development to be adequate.”
But if the 360-degree plan moves forward, it will expand the missile targets in Guam from behind the fence to up to 19 launcher sites around the island. From the military perspective, the 19 sites are intended to complicate the adversary’s targeting problem. But for Guam, it will move the targets from the bases out into the civilian community. In this context, talk of the “defense of Guam” is actually an increase in the risk to the civilian community. This emphasizes that what is good for U.S. national security is not always good for Guam’s short- or long-term security. There is not always a trickle-down of security.
In the final analysis, missiles are not very good at defending against other missiles. Even the very best rated systems against the basic ballistic missiles have had few real-world tests. An attack missile is cheap compared to the cost of an antimissile system and it is an assumption that a barrage will always overwhelm “missile defense.” The Guam Guard members that currently operate the THAAD battery have eight missiles before they have to reload (30 minutes to an hour). Ten more batteries would bring the total of antimissiles to 88. Even at a highly ambitious 1-1 kill rate, this is a small number of anti-missiles compared to an anticipated attack on Guam.
When we think about defense, we need to realize a few things. First, the best missile defense is to not be targeted. The second best “defense” is to eliminate the threat before launch. Third, unfortunately, if you are a target, there are limits to defense once a missile is launched.
The military talk about the “360-degree threat,” “defense of Guam” and “missile defense” are indications that the U.S. response to China’s rise is increasingly militarized. Guam is in harm’s way like no other American community. If it is anticipated that Guam will be attacked (as military officials increasingly talk about as inevitable), there needs to be more emphasis on “protecting Guam.” This should not begin by spreading the military risk outside the fence, but by building shelters for the community (as Okinawa is doing) and preparing for resilient links to the outside world if Guam is attacked. Genuinely protecting Guam looks rather different from “defending Guam.” Let’s paint a different picture and add a Guam-based scenario to this conversation.