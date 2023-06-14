Editor’s note: This column is the first in a two-part series, with the second running Wednesday, June 21.
Guåhan, a colony for more than a century, is at the center of America’s plans for combating the future of “evolving threats” from adversary missiles. These plans are not just for Guåhan, which the U.S. military describes as “The Forward Edge of the Indo-Pacific.” Guåhan is a test bed for the future of America’s “homeland defense.” A peek into what is in store for Guåhan (and the “homeland”) is in the Missile Defense Agency’s environmental impact documents for an “Enhanced Integrated Air and Missile Defense System (EIAMDS)” in Guåhan. What the MDA provided to date, however, is very limited. Without more detail about the “Defense of Guam” plans, the scoping process raises more questions than it provides clarity.
In general, the “plans” are an assortment of deliverables that have yet to be deployed or fully tested. “Enhanced” and “Integrated” are aspirational words inside the military/defense industry complex. The U.S. Army’s “Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS)” (which is a part of the plan for Guåhan) has been beset by a decade of stops and starts and is only beginning to be “fielded.” The interservice communications network (Joint All Domain Command and Control, or JADC2) to connect all land, air, sea, space and cyber sensors and shooters is still “evolving.” Even before “integrated” has been proven, the MDA’s Guåhan plan calls for enhanced integration. The enhanced measures include many of the integrated command and control functions, but also propose to connect an even broader array of sensors and shooters. Many of the “enhanced” measures are in development. These range from constellations of satellites (that have yet to be deployed), next-generation ground stations to be deployed, and new radars. On top of all the “enhanced” sensors, an array of shooters for different types of missiles are required for the system. While most of these will build on existing missile and launch technology, which include countermeasures like the Hypersonic Glide Phase Interceptor, or GPI, this will be years in development.
This grand experiment with new technology — that leverages anti-missile systems’ questionable track record — is not being conducted by military personnel and contractors at a proving ground or in exercises. The amalgam of untested, to-be-deployed systems and a new “architecture” to tie together one system, will have a real effect on the ground in Guåhan. The outgoing head of the MDA described the plans for Guåhan not only as “hard, hard work,” but also a project with no end state. Guåhan is to be MDA’s test subject for a system that, even if it worked perfectly, would only serve as a limited countermeasure to an anticipated massive hostile attack. Indeed, the limits of “missile defense” are so pronounced that Andersen Air Force Base no longer has a Continuous Bomber Presence, and the U.S. Department of Defense is upgrading “divert” airfields in the “Guam cluster” and other nearby islands in anticipation that Guåhan assets will not be available in conflict.
From the limited documents provided by the MDA for the environmental “scoping” process, there is little in the way of disclosure. Even if this is just the first phase of the impact statement, Joint Region Marianas and MDA have information that has not been provided for public comment. Basically, the military has provided a map of Guåhan with 20 identified “sites” where sensors, shooters, command and control, missile storage and power systems might be located. Beyond this, there is no description of setbacks on these sites related to electromagnetic radiation, blast radiuses, or local property that may be subject to taking. More significantly, there is no indication of how spreading the targeting risk from Yigu to Malesso' will affect the community in Guåhan. Anti-missile systems are known targets and moving them to locations around the island will result in greater exposure of the civilian community to the direct impact of conflict.
What we do know about the EIAMDS requires scouring myriad sources. Regarding the system itself, the Government Accountability Office has outlined the basic components. We know that MDA wants it to be relocatable/mobile so that sensors, shooters, and even C2 nodes can be moved around to various locations to complicate an adversary’s targeting calculus. From separate procurement notices, a 4-year project to construct a consolidated Missile Integration Test Facility appears in the works; this will likely be on one of the 20 sites. We also know that the U.S. military plans to use the Readiness and Environmental Protection Integration, or REPI, and Sentinel Landscape programs to acquire Guåhan real property, setbacks, or conservation easements and that there are advanced discussions with entities in the Government of Guam about these plans (although these are not yet publicly disclosed). The military also is working with the Guam Power Authority and the Guam Waterworks Authority on its plans. Tangentially, we also know that a nuclear microprocessor that has been authorized for Guåhan, but whether it is in the EIAMDS is not disclosed.
The Pacific Center for Island Security is a Guam-based nongovernmental, nonprofit organization and research institute that anchors an island and islander perspective among geopolitical posturing and in regional security issues. Its advisory council includes former presidents of the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Kiribati and the Republic of Palau. For regular updates, PCIS is on Twitter @PCIS_Guam.