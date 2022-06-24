If you think that Guam has been through some changing times, what about Saipan? On a visit there last week, some of us were discussing the transformation of the island many times over just during the 20th century. Many of my friends have spent most of their lives engaged in public education, so they are forever wrestling with how they can help their fellow islanders grow in their appreciation of their past. Like me, they are interested in the large scheme of events, not the tiresome details that make students’ eyes roll in their heads.
During our conversation, I told them that I had always hoped someone would create a film documentary of Saipan’s history during the 20th century. The story to be told is a fascinating one, since the island was being reshaped many times over during that period.
Remember that the entire population of the island had been relocated to Guam in the early 1700s, and Saipan was uninhabited for nearly 100 years. Then, during the 1800s, Carolinians from the atolls east of Yap began moving there in small numbers. CHamoru people followed, at the urging of the Spanish, to ensure that the residents were “civilized.” By 1900, when Spain sold the Northern Marianas to Germany, the total island population was around 1,000.
So began anew the first phase of the island’s history in the 20th century: life as a colony under Germany. With the handover of the northern Marianas to Germany, Saipan suddenly acquired a government – something the island did not have for the past two centuries. Islanders themselves served as the police force, with a two-story stone building as the administration center. Young people were soon attending one of the three public schools on the island. Towering above the government building was a huge clock. The message sent to the island population was clear: Time was no longer measured by the crowing of roosters and the hunger pangs people felt. This was a new era.
Then, around 1920, not long after Japan seized control of Saipan, an entirely new phase in its life began. The sugar industry took over the island. Vacant land everywhere on the island was being converted into sugar fields, as thousands of Okinawans were brought in to cultivate the crop that soon became the heart of the island economy. Not just the economy of Saipan, but of the entire Japanese Mandate in Micronesia. The railroad that ran around much of the island brought sugar cane to the large mill where it was processed.
Meanwhile, the island was being rapidly transformed into a Japanese landscape. All it takes is a glance through some of the old photos of Garapan in those prewar days to appreciate the extent to which Japanese culture permeated the island. Parasols, kimonos and bicycles were everywhere on the streets, while the stores with their Japanese signs invited everyone into a world that was once unknown to islanders.
The Japanese era might have concluded with the end of the war, but it wasn’t until the early 1960s that the next stage really began. (For a few years before that, Saipan had been isolated from the rest of the island group when it served as a CIA-run training center for Chinese insurgents.) When the capitol of the Trust Territory was established on Saipan, the island assumed a new regional leadership position in Micronesia. With this came a new flow of residents, Micronesian and expatriate, to take up the new positions that were opening in TT headquarters.
In other ways, too, Saipan began to serve the region. First, the nursing school moved there, drawing applicants from all over Micronesia. Meanwhile, Mount Carmel School was welcoming girls who sought the quality high school education they could not find at home. The school soon became for girls what Xavier High School was for boys. Then, too, Saipan became the home of the newly formed Congress of Micronesia, attracting leaders to the island on a regular basis.
All that ended in 1975 as the Northern Marianas finalized its political split from Micronesia to make ready for its new commonwealth status. But the end of one era soon ushered in the next. For Saipan, this became the age of the garment industry, with over 20 plants spread over the island, and the large importation of Asian labor, especially from the Philippines, to work in the garment industry. Population exploded, even as it had during Japanese times. In addition, Saipan was beginning to develop a tourist industry. Tourists, who eventually exceeded half a million a year, added to the many new faces on the island.
The result of all this: four different eras with different economies and different populations. During each stage the island underwent a massive makeover in its basic features. In all, Saipan had to reinvent itself several times over during its recent history.
Father Francis Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.