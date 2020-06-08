"Nobody is perfect, and everybody has issues. You never know what people are going through. So, pause before you start judging, criticizing or mocking others. Everybody is fighting their own unique war."
This quote is from an unknown author and was shared by my aunt, who appreciated my columns and hoped that one day I would be able to use it in one of my articles. I was touched when I received the request because, one: She appreciates the messages I try to convey; and two: She wants to help others, too.
As I read the quote looking for the angle to write on, it struck me that in its plea, there were five discernible issues: Nobody is perfect; everybody has issues; you never know what people are going through; pause before you start judging, criticizing or mocking others; and everybody is fighting their own unique war. And while the quote was an appeal for sensitivity, in its message it revealed the desire and struggle for perfection.
As technologically and intellectually advanced as our human species has become, we are all far from being flawless and without issue. While we strive to live a life that's perfect, we haven't been able to define what that means. While some may argue that its definition can be found in holy or biblical scripture, and others might say that they're getting there, the reality is that perfection, despite our advances, may never be fully attained.
So, if perfection is unattainable, is it worth pursuing? Yes, it is.
Improving yourself along the way
In the pursuit of perfection, we go on a journey that allows us to improve ourselves along the way. Any improvement makes us better than where we were before and brings us closer to where we want to be. However, perfection cannot be achieved without work, and this includes working on our faults and those personal issues that we find difficult to recognize or resolve. Perfection will not be attained if we spend our time looking for and dwelling on the faults and shortfalls of others.
What do we achieve or attain in prejudging or mocking others? Why do we find it necessary to speak badly about someone we haven't taken the time to know? How do we find it fine to criticize others for their actions, yet become upset when people become critical of ours?
Learning to deal with our imperfections and becoming empathetic and a little more understanding of the ordeals burdening others will help us in our journey toward perfection. Moreover, the development of our compassion and awareness could result in our ability to help – instead of simply criticizing – those who would appreciate our assistance to get them over their hump.
We may never achieve perfection, but what we can get along the way will make us better – and make our world much better, too.
Thanks, Auntie Carm!
Frank Blas Jr. is a former senator, adjunct professor and president of Frank Blas and Associates. For more information, visit Islandlifeopportunities.com or email islandlife.opportunity@gmail.com.