It was furlough time in mid-July, the start of a monthlong trip to the mainland.
Even though I thought of myself as an experienced traveler, I dreaded entering the airport and going through the multiple screenings and all the other rigamarole induced by COVID-19. The whole week before departure I was uploading vaccination documents online, rereading procedures necessary for clearing the Honolulu airport, and checking out security code provisions. All the while I was wondering whether my failing memory and general sense of confusion would be up to what used to be a simple task –checking in for a flight.
But, to my surprise, I realized that my fear of airport mayhem was unfounded. Check-in lines at the Guam airport were short, no surprise stops for one permit or another; the check-in was much simpler and quicker than I would have believed possible. The same with the TSA and baggage check. So far so good. Now off to the boarding gate, with tables conveniently placed next to a small food shop within easy range of the final hurdle.
Then the unexpected reunions began, even before we boarded the plane. First the FSM secretary of foreign affairs, a former Xavier student, then the vice speaker and son of another old friend, and then a more recent Xavier graduate who claimed that I knocked out one of his teeth on the basketball court at Xavier years earlier. Out came the stories – things that happened long ago to their parents or grandparents – amusing for the most part, but now and then a sad tale as well. The hour wait passed too quickly.
Once we boarded the plane, I was warmly greeted by two flight attendants. So began a flight that I expected to be long and tedious. But from the outset I found myself surrounded by old friends or their relatives.
Old friends, the sense of family, the chance to reconnect with people I knew once upon a time. That’s what I missed about travel. That’s what turns the fears of unknown procedures into a joy.
First stop was St. Louis with a family that had adopted me. The family gatherings each evening, the chats in the kitchen as we munched on salad and sausage, the afternoon swims in the pool each day were just a warmup. The final evening was party night. After a feast offering just about every food imaginable, the kids danced in front of strobe lights to songs of the 1960s and '70s.With stuff like “Macho Man” and “YMCA” and “Dancing Queen” blaring from the speaker, how could the older folks resist? Soon everyone was picking up the beat on the outdoor dance floor.
Next stop was New York to see more old friends, some of them even older than me. A short visit to the Jesuit retirement house in the Bronx reminded me how fortunate I was to still be living and working in the Pacific. Retired Jesuit friends, most of them former missionaries, gathered around our lunch table as we swapped stories and renewed our friendship. Joe Billotti, Tom Smith and Jerry Menckhaus were some who had spent years in the islands.
Soon it was off to the Adirondack Mountains in upstate New York to gather with my family. The wonders of that week in the mountains were many. Besides the long conversation about the good old days, there were the surroundings: trees and more trees, forest trails, towering peaks (modest by European standards perhaps, but lots taller than I’m used to), the beach on the lake (so inviting for those who can still call the water “warm.”)
Washington, the next stop, offered the chance to review political events, old and more recent. At dinner with the Micronesian ambassadors to the United States, we talked about what the islands need to do today to prepare for their future. Somehow the same topic came up when I met with the old-timers who once represented the U.S. in the long negotiations for political status. With China looming, everyone seems to want to talk about the Pacific these days.
On to Minnesota, not just to see old friends from earlier days, but to spend a few hours in Milan, a small town in the western part of the state. Milan is the home of 400 Chuukese, who have happily settled into their new homes with the support of the Minnesota residents. The place is a fairy tale come true. The houses are nicely kept up, the kids are all in school, and drunken sprees are almost unknown in the area. Think of Garrison Keillor’s Lake Woebegone with brown faces mingled happily with white.
The last stop was Hawaii, but that was much like Guam. In all, the trip was special for its warm reunions, good conversation, and the assurance that friendship endures over the years. Maybe there is some hope for the world after all, I keep thinking.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.