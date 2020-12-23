When I was growing up, there were chickens in the yard and pigs in pens built into the ravine behind our house in the island village. Every day after school, I would quickly get out of my Catholic school uniform, change into cut-off shorts and a t-shirt then scamper down the ravine to wash the pigsties out. My heart quickened when I heard the squeals of anticipation echoing through the trees coming from my pink-nosed charges knowing I was nearby with a hose. A vigorous splashing of clean, cool water was a welcome event given the sweltering heat of the island. When their housing was clean, I’d forage for swags of tangantangan leaves which the pigs happily snacked on.
Every weekend, my dad, who spent his week reviewing blueprints and supervising construction projects for the federal government – and, himself, in cutoff shorts and a tank top – prepared a huge cauldron of cracked corn porridge for the pigs’ regular feed. It included all kinds of vegetable scraps from the kitchen, as well as things like green bananas or blackened ones from the yard, and other homegrown vegetables that had burst from being overripe on the tree or vine.
This was my regular life as a youngster. It never occurred to me that the homesteading was in any way excessive labor; it was merely something I did, we all did. The payoffs were in the pleasing zen of routine, and the many occasions when a relative would come by needing a suckling to roast on a spit for a party or religious fiesta, or when my dad would slaughter one to stock the freezer. My job was to shave the hairs off the carcass after it had been dipped into boiling water to soften the bristles.
The squeal of a pig meeting its butcher’s demise is one not quickly forgotten. Yet it is one I do not look back at with horror. It was simply part of the soundtrack of my young home life. Even now, as an on-again vegan, thinking about those days holds great pleasure, these memories of a childhood of self-sufficiency.
Alas, 40 years had passed since I practiced any form of subsistence domesticity. Yet, like countless others around the world, COVID-19 and its mutations have quickly reverted the trends of mindless consumerism. In a few short months, Jenny and I have become a couple who grow vegetables and make preserves, who keep a sourdough starter to make sourdough breads, who have eaten out at a restaurant as many times as we have fingers. In fact, we recently installed a deep freezer in the garage in order to store the seasonal fruits of our labor to enjoy during the cold months, as proper homesteaders do.
For months now, we have discussed and eagerly look forward to freezing corn, peas, tomatoes and stone fruit in 2021. My big to-do is chickens and ducks. In the spring, hatching hens will take residence in the lower garden once the freeze thaws and I can dig post holes to support poultry netting. I hope to get a couple of ducks, as well, and am thinking deeply of how I can provide them a regular basin of clean water to splash in. And yes, once they have been fattened, they will be processed and served at the Christmas table, along with a cake or custard made with eggs from our hens.
For meat, we hope to procure beef and pork from the local farms; perhaps sponsor a 4H animal. We get many offers for venison from our several hunting friends which we will trade for favors. The deep freezer might also host some Lake Michigan salmon and pike. By simply planting a garden, we were able to realize how we can alight a little spark of self-sufficiency to a burning pursuit of a new, old way of life.
You see, the thing is that back in the day when my dad raised pigs, my mother would expertly butcher a home-raised chicken, and I would walk into the back yard for a sweet treat from the star apple tree, we never felt that the duties to this existence did not in any way impact the pursuits of career, school, and dreaming of life when grown up. Pigs, chickens, vegetables and fruit were a seamless part of home life. Yet somehow, I grew up to be a person in America who could not fathom attending to these chores while having a career. I quickly forgot that I had the muscle memory and know how to raise food while being a fully participating member of capitalist society.
But that kid is back. He is raising vegetables and poultry. There’s home-baked bread smothered in homemade preserves in the kitchen. His return is a mercy, a gift, in this very dark era of the coronavirus pandemic.
The work is a joy. It’s like Christmas throughout the year.