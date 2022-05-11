As most of you who read me regularly know, I’m an avid gardener. It is definitely in my blood. As a youngster, my grandfather, Jose “Kanana” Charfauros, regularly stopped by for a rest after time spent at his lancho. He carried a gunny sack with the day’s harvest - bananas, avocado, mendioka (tapioca), sometimes suni (taro). And with him, always, a machete and his fusiños, his cultivator. It was an implement some might call a hoe, but it was so much more than that. It featured a flat, elongated blade sharpened on all the edges at the end of a long wooden pole. It worked the soil as expertly as it exposed roots. I wish I could find one now.
However Tata (my granddad) worked the fusiños, his rows of vined vegetables were always immaculate. Neat rows of mounded red volcanic dirt. Otherwise, his other crops were planted among the forest understory plants. I imagine him disappearing into the denseness and reemerging with a bounty of fruits. These he packed into his sack and made his way toward our house, where he sat on the porch. Sometimes he wouldn’t even announce himself. He would remain mostly silent, but always grateful for a cold can of frozen water, which would melt quickly in the tropical heat.
I remember that taste. Sweet. Metallic. Cold.
My father was a different kind of gardener. For a short time, he kept a lancho where the major crop was kamuti (sweet potato). He built a small structure with a raised floor where we could find respite from the hot sun. Again, the red dirt. Once, when it rained, I walked in the red mud. It had the texture of soft-freeze ice cream, and felt luxurious between my toes. Behind our house, he raised pigs to slaughter and sell. But he stopped tending to it when his job took him overseas.
When he retired, Dad started up another ranch which was far fancier than his first one. This one had running water and electricity. Outbuildings. All kinds of fruiting trees are planted firmly in the red dirt. And a flower garden that supplied Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church with bouquets. It looked out into the ocean.
I, however, am an entirely different kind of plantsman; to begin with, I live in a city. That said, I may be a combination of both men. I like to build things, consequently, my garden is shaped by a fair amount of hardscape in the form of fences, paths, steps and arches. Truthfully, when I am in the throes of placing timbers, stone, or metal elements, I am a horrible plantsman. I am completely unable to multitask.
This year, however, all such construction is behind me, and I find the most joyful part of tending to flowers and vegetables is weeding. I am obsessed with digging out unwanted plants, especially invasive Bermuda grass or other patches of turf that have sprung up in borders. I sit down and slice through the earth with my Japanese weeding blade to coax out the trailing root systems. And, if I do it well enough, I can pull nearby offshoots attached to the same root. I’ll often let out a loud, “YESS!!!!” when this happens. My neighbors must wonder if I’m losing my mind, sitting in the dirt, face to the ground, grinning happily.
Why do I love it? I have wondered. I reckon that it is because I enjoy the tedium, the endless, tiresome steps involved in the creation of a cultivated piece of land. One of my go-to boasts is that I have touched or personally chosen and moved every stone, every brick and every piece of timber.
In retrospect, my grandfather and dad were thoroughbreds, whereas I am the donkey. The one happy to carry load after load of dirt, the one satisfied to pull a plow - or in my case, take a shovel to thick, matted turf.
People often tell me to stop working so hard so I can enjoy the garden. What they fail to understand is that gardening to me is a joyous tedium, the endless promise of doing something that will always be there to do because others avoid it like the plague.
This is where I believe I am like my grandfather and dad. I never see the work as finished. But it was, and is, so very satisfying.