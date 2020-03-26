While the national media runs a lot of stories on the virus that causes COVID-19, the reality is that right now a lot of statistics can be misleading. For this reason, I’m going to avoid using numbers as much as possible this week.
There are still a lot of unknowns about this virus. For example, we don’t know how many people have actually been infected. There are a number of reasons for this.
First, not everyone infected with this virus gets sick. So the actual infected number may be much higher than the reported number. This means that a lot of assumptions are being made about how contagious or not contagious this virus is.
Second, people under 44 years old appear to get infected as much as everyone else. The key point of this virus is that it appears to be more deadly to people 45 or older.
Third, in China, the government criticized the doctor who raised a warning about this new virus. This may have made other doctors reluctant to report new cases of this disease or it may have resulted in members of the public not going to get medical help for fear of the government. This may have also affected the way we can count the number of people who have actually had this disease.
Fourth, it is very hard to make estimates about this disease or projections about this disease because the way it appears to be working its way through the countries that have been infected. It appears to be very inconsistent to date. The outlying case in this regard is Italy and trying to figure out the reasons why this virus has hit Italy so hard is a challenge.
It is very important that everyone take all of the advisories from our government seriously on this particular crisis. Stay at home as much as possible, wash your hands, limit contact with others, remain a distance from others. Please do everything the government is suggesting for us to do. Heeding the government's advice may help us head off the really negative effects of this crisis.
China has begun to recover from the virus and it looks as if Italy has begun to see that things are going to get better now. The number of new cases and deaths appear to have peaked. The key point is to remain vigilant in the meantime.