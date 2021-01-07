This week we had swearing-in ceremonies for various officials including the Guam Legislature, the public auditor, the mayors and the school board. The oath of office for these positions is very important. The common elements include that these officers will uphold the laws of Guam and the laws of the United States. In my opinion, every government employee at the middle management level should be required to swear this oath and know what it means. Also, this oath should be a critical part of ethics training on Guam.
The leadership of the Guam Legislature rotated a bit and I think this is healthy. To be frank, it is very difficult to be the legislative speaker on Guam. In the last 25 years, three sitting speakers have been voted out of office. All three were good people, but speakers bear the brunt of all criticism at the Guam Legislature. Part of this is a result of the at-large district we use. The only person who gets blamed is often the speaker.
Sen. Barnes served honorably as speaker and her heart is with the people of Guam. Speaker Terlaje worked with me at the University of Guam for several years. She was well-regarded by students and our faculty. She also has her own style and I am sure she will do well. She has a lot of resolve.
What are five important things the Legislature should concentrate on in the next two years? This year is a bit unique and clear. In fact, the Legislature has already set a few of its goals.
First, we need to have all hands on deck to deal with COVID-19 and its aftermath. We need to crawl out and recover. With the vaccine, we can do this and we will move on. But the key is to stabilize and reinvigorate our tourism market. Luckily, former Gov. Carl Gutierrez is leading our tourism efforts at GVB and I think that a Team Guam effort is needed.
Second, the Guam Legislature needs to work with Gov. Leon Guerrero and her administration. Don’t get me wrong, they have worked well in the last two years. But the next two years is critical. We have to get our economy going. We have to bail ourselves out and work together.
Third, the legislature has to avoid wasting time on junk laws and ideas. If I could give one free and mediocre piece of advice, they should revise the Guam Code one title at a time and eliminate all the junk and cross-wired concepts. Also, they should end all unfunded mandates.
Fourth, the Legislature should make a genuine effort to get a constitution going. This is a major move forward and will not affect political status.
Fifth, the Legislature should resubmit a Commonwealth Act to get Guam a better deal from the federal government. This also will not affect political status.
We can have a great future in the next two years!
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.