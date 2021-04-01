In the last few weeks, there has been talk about reforming the voting process in the United States. HR 1 was passed by the House of Representatives and is currently under consideration by the U.S. Senate. This is a retread bill, it has passed the House and failed in the Senate before. Unless the Senate traditions on the filibuster are changed, the bill should fail. What does the bill actually say?
The name of this bill is the "For the People Act of 2021." It consists of 10 titles or major sections and is an extremely complex proposal. Despite its complexity, it was passed by the most recently elected House of Representatives in less than two months. Given many of the points in this bill, it will likely be opposed by many Senate members. If it does pass, President Biden will readily sign it into law. Given the sweeping changes this bill would impose on the states, this law will absolutely end up in the courts and ultimately the U.S. Supreme Court.
In my opinion, most of the litigation on this sweeping proposal will center on the 10th Amendment, which states:
"The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the states, are reserved to the states respectively, or to the people."
While the Voting Rights Act of 1965 sought to ensure that various amendments to the U.S. Constitution were applied evenly throughout the United States, HR 1 doesn't really address this level of concern. While eight of the 27 amendments to the U.S. Constitution address voting or elections, few of the ideas or concepts in HR 1 meet this standard. Therefore, it is likely the courts will view most of the ideas in this bill as state-level concerns. There is a section of HR 1 that deals with U.S. territories and this part is likely acceptable. But many of the other parts simply step on the toes of the states.
The parts that conflict with the states likely involve voter registration, voting access and how states can remove voters from voter rolls. The bill also wants to set up independent redistricting commissions to carry out congressional redistricting which happens after the census about every 10 years.
Some of the parts that may not impinge on the states are election security, information-sharing between states, helping states with election security, a national commission to protect democracy and cybersecurity in electoral systems. Limiting foreign nationals supporting campaigns is also not very controversial. There is also an idea to set up funding for certain federal offices.
There is a whole section of this law that addresses ethics for each branch of the government. It limits members of the House from serving on certain for-profit boards and it includes a code of ethics requirement for Supreme Court justices. It also sets up conflict of interest requirements for certain federal offices.
In general, HR 1 will be a point of discussion for a very long time.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.