Because I’m a bit of a tabloid addict, my news feeds are filled daily with fashion and celebrity fluff. To be clear, I’m old enough to remember when pop news was the domain of pulp publications and fashion was in the fashion rags, but these days, all news outlets cover everything. Recently, there’s been an overflow of reviews from legitimate news organizations of “An Evening with Whitney,” a holographic tour of the long dead singer who is digitally re-created to perform with a live backup band and dancers. The reviews have been mixed: Some are horrified, the rest are disgusted.
Horrified because the holographic image is flat and mechanical looking; the electric Whitney comes off looking like an avatar. Others are repulsed at the managers of Whitney’s estate who refuse to allow her to rest in heavenly peace. They are revolted by this bizarre, macabre platform to make money off of her previously live performances.
And ... the problem is what, exactly? Isn’t what’s good for Bob Marley good for Whitney? No one’s recoiling at his image on T-shirts.
In the matter of computer-generated animations, the media was overwhelmed and overjoyed when Christopher Reeve got up and walked via holographic technology in a Super Bowl commercial. They were similarly thrilled when pixels of the already dead Michael Jackson moonwalked across the stage at the Billboard Music Awards. And let’s not forget that two decades ago, Natalie Cole featured her dead father’s voice and image in her mega-hit, “Unforgettable.”
We should not be shocked by Whitney’s latest gig, least of all the real media. But so often, they are way off base.
You can see this in the coverage of the current coronavirus outbreak. It is certainly troubling that anyone dies of a viral infection, and it is scary as hell when anything threatens to become a pandemic; however, when you log into the Centers for Disease Control website, and look under the 2019-2020 flu season statistics, you will find that between Oct. 1, 2019, and Feb. 22, 2020, there have been up to 46,000 deaths from the flu. But you haven’t heard about this anywhere, have you?
I posted this lack of influenza death coverage on Facebook last week and a friend commented that it probably wasn’t news because “we can control the flu.” Hmmm. 46,000 deaths doesn’t sound anywhere near control, if you ask me. But 3,000 deaths due to COVID-19 – mind you, among people with compromised health who would probably have died of the flu anyway – is flooded into the media as the dreaded apocalypse. It has caused businesses to stall, markets to crash, and left passengers stranded on boats and in hotel rooms. Shouldn’t we be as cautious and attentive about the flu as we are with COVID-19? That's 46,000 versus 3,000. Numbers don’t lie.
Why is the media misleading us? If the anxiety is about the short window of time epidemiologists say there is to develop an anti-virus, then this should be the story to lead with, instead of the trauma-inducing slant.
The media is considered the fourth branch of the government in that it has the power to sway much more than opinion; for example, it can influence the economy, as the recent COVID-19 stories have. It can even impact race relations. Just in my own town, an individual was fired from a youth organization because he “assaulted” an 18-year old male individual who was threatening the safety of his minor daughter. But all the news cared to cover was that he was fired for assault, and that the black community is accusing the police of racism because this father had not been arrested. Now everyone in town thinks that this is a racially charged event, when it was essentially a dad protecting his child. Wouldn’t any father do anything to shield his daughter from danger?
In our country, if not the world, the media is extremely politically biased. The major television networks are clearly left-leaning, while the lone network Fox is not. Political preferences aside, they are unanimously after the most scintillating story lines, with the most sensational sound bites. Citizens today are as easily fooled as they are intentionally misled about what news is and should be.
But there’s a fix: How about we set term limits on network journalists? This way, we wouldn’t have to be reminded of Kennedy or Obama during the terms of others who succeed them, and we won’t have to hear about how Trump compares to future presidents. These types of comparisons are not the news; they are school term papers and opinion pieces. Term limits just might keep sentimentality and personal preference out of the news about our government and its agencies.
As far as music and entertainment goes, network bosses really should ensure the journalists who deliver news about the White House do not also cover music divas, although I’m not entirely sure that we can change that. The bodies just keep piling up.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.