Last week I talked a little bit about the Guam Commonwealth. One of my elected friends asked me, what’s the big deal? Why would Guam waste time on a commonwealth effort? My answer was pretty simple: Working on a commonwealth is an opportunity to make a big deal. We could essentially go through a list of every federal program we are currently not a part of and make a play to be a part of them. For example, we could work on getting Supplemental Security Income, SSI, for our citizens, just as the Northern Mariana Islands did.
We currently are not working on a commonwealth because of the great lie of 1997. Public Law 23-147 was foisted on the public with the claim that there would be no impact on the commonwealth efforts. This was the major objection to this vetoed bill and it is clear from the legislative record that the public was lied to. This was indicative of the 23rd Guam Legislature and likely a major reason the 24th Guam Legislature was Republican rather than Democrat. The public was fed up with the 23rd. From bitter Democrat infighting to chili-slinging shenanigans, the Democrats in the 23rd Legislature were a mess.
The 24th Guam Legislature was reckless for even processing and forwarding this holdover bill. In effect, this bill cut out all Filipinos, mainlanders and other Guam voters from political improvement discussions. In his transmittal message, then-Gov. Carl Gutierrez pointed out that the 23rd Guam Legislature had been adjourned and asked indirectly if the 24th Legislature wanted this law.
In the 25 years following this law, nothing of note has happened. Other than the government wasting a huge amount of time and money there is very little to show for it. To put this into context, the amount of time wasted is equal to nearly five times the amount of effort the CNMI took to process both a commonwealth and a constitution. No one has really held any leader to account for this. In general, it is the public that has suffered due to this reinforced government immaturity. We simply do not elect people to the Legislature who are willing to shepherd this type of process. This has not always been the case. We used to elect actual leaders to the Legislature.
As I have said before, part of the problem is that the election margins are too narrow to elect effective leaders to the Legislature. When we had 21 senators, leaders had to speak up to be heard. Now we just have a herd that gaggles in the center. This group doesn’t lead or act outside of the herd because they are afraid of criticism. At some date in the near future, there will be a tipping point.
In 2016, Donald Trump rolled up his competition by being different. I think that this will likely be a course of action for leaders on Guam in the near future. Due to a number of factors, smart candidates will overcome the mediocre inertia of the middle and speak out.
Ron McNinch teaches at the University of Guam School of Business and Public Administration.