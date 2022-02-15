Most of us have had unproductive weeks, maybe even months. These are times that don’t live up to the potential we thought we had, based upon the results we had been getting. How should we feel about this?
Are these periods just the “peaks and valleys” we’ve so often heard about, and nothing to worry about? What if the valley lasts a month, or three? Still nothing to fret over?
Examples are all around us
We regularly see people in the public eye go through down times. Athletes in every sport go slumps when they don’t produce the results they’re used to, and expect.
Pitchers can’t get batters out in key situations. Batters who were among the best in the game, find themselves mediocre the next season. Quarterbacks are inaccurate in their passes, basketball players find it tough to hit those three-point shots, and on it goes.
It’s common with entertainers
Singers who’ve enjoyed great success with songs at the top of the charts, can’t find the magic again. Actors who earned both critical acclaim and financial success in TV and films, have a series of failures, and all of a sudden their phone stops ringing with new offers.
One such person is Cher. She had a long string of successes working with husband Sonny Bono, both in records and a TV variety show. When their marriage and creative partnership ended, and before Cher got a career restart in the movies, there was a period when nothing she did lived up to her reputation as a winner.
Cher’s critical decision
Cher did two things that were instrumental in her mounting a comeback. First, she never gave up. She kept throwing projects against the wall to see if anything would stick. Second, she owned the situation. She acknowledged that she had hit a dry streak, and she took responsibility for it.
Finally, in 1983, she parlayed work on Broadway and film into lighting another fire under her career and stardom.
I walked away from radio
When I moved to California in the 1980s, I left the creative freedom and fun of Guam radio and took a job at a broadcast network that totally relied on data for all their programming decisions. Creativity and fun weren’t on the menu.
After three years, I left the business, without a backup plan. I just trusted there was something better waiting for me.
I tried corporate America with a small national company, then a larger one.
Neither was a good fit.
I wanted something different
I took a position traveling with a trade show. I’d always had fun at those events, and now got to see them from the inside. Following the trade show experience, I spent a couple of years with a publishing company, learning the world of print media.
I picked up enough from both jobs that when I returned to Guam, I started a company and produced over 20 major events in the 1990s, then launched a magazine called Directions that ran for 15 years.
While I judge my six-plus years in California as less productive than my earlier radio years, maybe a flop of sorts, the last half of that time period was doing work I found interesting. That those experiences would lead to business opportunities later on was a bonus.
Are you in an uncertain territory?
If you’re now in one of those career lulls, where you seem to be going nowhere and you’re not sure where you’re headed, my best advice is to own it and decide to use the time to expand your horizons.
Add a skill or two that fits in with what you’re now doing, talents you can use in the future. Or, go for something totally different from what you’ve done and what you’re known for – like I did.
Even if you don’t end up transitioning to a new field, it might be a great way to keep yourself motivated, while Guam’s economy rebuilds.
In any case, understand that almost nobody has a career that rockets upward continuously from start to finish. Most of us have and will hit dry times, and some of us end up pursuing a fresh start.
The key is to have the right attitude, upskill for opportunities that may come, and leverage it all to the better times ahead.
Jerry Roberts can be reached at guamtraining.com, or email jroberts@guamtraining.com. Hear his commentary on business and the workplace daily at 7:20 am on The Ray Gibson Show on The Point, 93.3 FM.