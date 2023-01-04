This month I am taking a break from writing on politics, language or culture. I ushered in 2023 with a deep reflection on how I became who I am. Much of who I am today can be traced to paradigm-shifting UOG classes that I took, formative experiences being raised by an amazing family and my time living in Hawaii. However, equal in every way, I was shaped by Guam’s metal/hardcore/punk music scene. If it were not for this music scene, I would not have been able to navigate adolescence with a sense of community. Let me explain.
Guam’s radio waves and local scene are dominated by reggae bands. There is nothing wrong with this. I am a huge fan of these bands and even played bass for a reggae band named Table for Five when I was in high school. Beyond this, in what is often called an “underground scene,” is a community who coalesce around the harsher and more aggressive sounds of metal, hardcore, and punk. I grew up always feeling like a misfit and an outcast. I was a nerd who didn’t play sports and, as I pointed out in a previous column, never felt “man enough.” My interests just did not align with many of those around me. It was like I was speaking another language when discussing things that made me feel whole. When I found metal music, I was drawn in with no desire of escape. My life started to revolve around bands like Metallica, Slayer, Lamb of God and The Black Dahlia Murder. In my freshman year of high school, I started a metal band named Contagion (which eventually became Hymn For The Tortured) with some very good friends. I was a 14-year-old kid screaming on the mic in a most sacred ritual of catharsis. Like many young boys my age who needed an outlet for their frustrations, metal became my saving grace. Every gig felt like the strike of a chisel in the sculpture of who I am today.
Through these shows, I found my people. My band, Hymn For The Tortured, played in the trenches with bands like Slavesoul, After Genocide, Shinjo, Matala, Come Out Swinging, Warhead, and many more. I found people who finally spoke my language. We formed a sense of camaraderie in understanding that our cherished genre of music just was not for everyone. We were the guys with distorted guitars while others were carrying ukuleles. We were those moshing and then hugging each other right after. We clung to our music because it became part of our identity. Every band shirt that we wore was an expression of our commitment to this music that saved our lives. This was the scene and the community that gave me a sense of purpose. I learned how to work with a team via working with band members, learned logistics and organizational skills and, most importantly, how to express myself.
Many of our youth are searching for their identity and trying to conceptualize what their place in life should be. This scene saved me by teaching me that being different wasn’t necessarily a bad thing and that we value our uniqueness as we get older. Perhaps that’s what we should think about in this age of social media and as we begin a new year; how can we accept what makes us different? I, unfortunately, do not hear of new metal/hardcore/punk bands being formed in Guam’s high schools today. Luckily, we have amazing bands like Surrender the Thief, Spear, Fat Tofu, and Oka’s Point keeping this scene alive. Yet, are there bands that I just don’t hear about because of my age? Or are new bands just not forming among the youth? If it is the latter, we “OGs” of the scene should make a renewed push toward helping interested youth form their own heavy bands. We need to mentor in a new genre of musicians. What is the island doing to help foster music as a form of therapy, adolescent navigation and sense of community? What more could we be doing? Thinking of Guam’s future, we need to usher in talent in every genre. So, for that metalhead, hardcore kid or punk who feels like they don’t fit in, who gives a damn? Pick up your microphone or instrument, form some bands, and create your own sense of community. I promise you it will be worth it.
The island needs to make more room for the ones dressed in black.
Wield the Higåm.
Carve New Futures.
Kenneth Gofigan Kuper is assistant professor of Political Science, CHamoru Studies and Micronesian Studies at the University of Guam and is director of the Pacific Center for Island Security.