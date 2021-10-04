In recent months, a scene from the 2016 movie “Risen” keeps playing through my head.
Clavius, a Roman Tribune, is exhausted after a hard day of death and destruction. As he is trying to relax in a public bath with Pontius Pilate, Pilate asks Clavius what he wants.
“Certainty. Peace,” he answers, “A day without death.”
Certainty.
Peace.
A day without death.
Yes.
And a day without a headline about death.
I don’t know how much longer this island can withstand the 60-point headlines about another “COVID-related” death. The local media seem to have a pact to report every such fatality with as much prominence as possible.
If the media were reporting the serious stories here — stories that seek to uncover the number of non-COVID deaths that have been reported as “COVID-related” or about patients being refused treatments that are “against protocol” — then maybe readers would have some hope that we will get to the bottom of this prolonged crisis.
But instead, all readers get is narrative. Day in, day out. One death here. Two there. Hospitals at capacity. And it’s all the fault of the “holdout” unvaxxed. So get jabbed, OK?
If the powers that be think that this will change the minds of those who research beyond the mainstream and social media, think again. The “holdouts” will not give in.
Why not just go on to stories that explain how we are really going to get this island moving again? Why not reduce the JIC reports to a box on page one and get on with life?
Does that sound harsh?
After 18 months, we can all see that masks, lockdowns, experimental mRNA compounds, vaccine mandates and unconstitutional restrictions on movement and commerce cannot stop a virus. It is here to stay — we must live with it, the way we live with millions of viruses that do not have press agents.
Besides, SARS-CoV-2 delta or not, there will never be a day without death.
And that is why we need what Clavius needed and eventually had — an encounter with the risen Christ.
With Christ, there is certainty in the midst of insecurity and peace in the midst of turmoil.
With Jesus, death becomes the portal to a glorious eternity.
This never-ending crisis will destroy our hope.
Unless it is in Jesus.