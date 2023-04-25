There’s a single baseball card on display at Central Intelligence Agency headquarters, in Langley, Virginia. The player depicted was a third-string catcher named Morris (Moe) Berg. Never heard of him?
When baseball greats Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig went on tour in baseball-crazy Japan in 1934, some fans wondered why Berg was on the team. In his 13-year Major League years, playing for five teams, he had a .243 batting average and had hit six home runs. Not exactly Hall of Fame caliber.
More than a ballplayer
Berg was included for one simple reason. He was a United States spy, working undercover with the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), the predecessor of today's CIA.
In high school, he learned Latin, Greek and French. He graduated magna cum laude from Princeton University, having added Spanish, Italian, German and Sanskrit to his language capabilities.
During further studies at the Sorbonne, in Paris, and Columbia Law School, he picked up Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Indian, Arabic, Portuguese and Hungarian. He could speak 15 languages in all, plus some regional dialects.
He read at least 10 newspapers every day. His talents didn’t go unnoticed.
Wartime contributions
Berg entered into World War II a month after Pearl Harbor was attacked in 1941. He was assigned to penetrate German-held Norway, where he helped locate a secret heavy-water plant – evidence of the Nazis' effort to build an atomic bomb.
His information guided Britain’s Royal Air Force in a bombing raid to destroy that plant. However, no one really knew how close the Nazis were to building their first atomic bomb. If they were successful, they would win the war.
He accepted a breathtaking role
Berg was of the Jewish faith, and no doubt understood the plight of Jews under Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich. He accepted an assignment to go to Switzerland to hear a lecture given by physicist Werner Heisenberg, a leader in Germany’s nuclear weapons program.
Posing as a Swiss graduate student, he slipped by Nazi guards and took a seat in the front row. In his pocket, he carried a pistol and a cyanide pill. If Heisenberg indicated the Nazis were close to building a weapon, Berg was to shoot the German and then swallow the cyanide pill. In essence, he was on a likely suicide mission.
Just feet away from the podium, Berg listened carefully as Heisenberg spoke. When he ended his speech, Berg determined the Germans were nowhere near their goal of producing the bomb. He then complimented the man on his speech and walked him back to his hotel.
Recognized for achievement
After the war and several years of valuable service, including difficult and dangerous assignments, Berg was awarded the Medal of Freedom, America's highest honor for a civilian in wartime. Berg refused to accept it, without explanation.
His life didn’t end well, as he went through a couple of tough decades following his resignation from the OSS after the war. Berg died in 1972. After his death, his sister accepted the medal, which now hangs in the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York.
Berg’s story celebrates incredible preparation
He didn’t start out to be a spy, but he built an arsenal of skills that were hard to ignore. Eventually, someone noticed his unique talents and married them to a critical purpose.
Berg didn’t get ready when the opportunity came. He WAS ready. There’s a difference.
Let’s add belief and commitment. Berg saw the larger picture. He saw the very real prospect of a world dominated by the Nazis. He didn’t hesitate to accept a mission that had a high probability of ending in his death. That’s a commitment borne of belief.
What we can learn
It’s unlikely that you or I will ever be called upon to make the kind of choices that Berg faced. Yet, to fulfill our destiny, to reach our goals and desires, we also need to commit, and that needs to come from our belief that such a goal, desire, or destiny is worth the price.
What do you want? What skills do you need? How close are you? Pay the price. Be ready.
Moe Berg’s sports career was unremarkable. Moe Berg’s contribution to America is undeniable. If you ever visit the CIA headquarters and its museum, make sure you look for the baseball card of a .243 hitter who made an all-star difference for America and the world.
