Regional security is a two-way street.
Guam is in a unique position to turbocharge its economy by adding trade and travel capacity, making better use of existing legal advantages, and opening a pathway to exemptions from U.S. restrictions that can be safely and profitably lifted.
Pacific pivot
To achieve quicker momentum in the interim, the government of Guam is actively seeking viable workarounds to the region’s current air routing limitations. Thankfully, the sovereign Republic of Palau sees the opportunity at hand and wants to make the most of it while remaining a die-hard ally of the United States and a growing host to American military basing strategies in the Pacific.
Due to its small population, carefully regulated customs and immigration, and scarce resources, Palau is not ready to sustain enough air traffic to and from its Asian source markets to help satisfy the fastest possible turnaround of its post-COVID tourism industry.
But to help generate more air traffic for the time being, the Palauan government has inked an open skies agreement with Singapore and has also agreed to host direct flights from Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea to Airai, and onto Brisbane, Australia via Air Niugini. Furthermore, as a favored ally of Taiwan, Palau maintains a special agreement with that nation to lift restrictions on all air traffic between the two countries.
Doing our part to close the loop, Guam Visitors Bureau is actively seeking approval from Philippine Airlines to fly from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia to the Philippines and onto Guam. Air Asia Philippines could be another option for similar routing. Additionally, an air waiver authority already permits Malaysia Airlines and Royal Brunei Airlines to fly to Guam, but these allowances are underutilized. Yet, we know that more flights from Asia to Guam spell more secondary traffic in and out of Palau and other small Pacific island air terminals.
Helping smooth the way, the Department of Homeland Security’s Guam-CNMI Visa Waiver Program already allows passport holders from Australia, Brunei, Malaysia, PNG, Singapore, Taiwan and seven other countries to travel to Destination Guam without visas. To encourage more routes to and from the Philippines, GovGuam continues to seek support for visa-free travel for Filipinos, too.
By helping build carrier connective tissue in the Carolines and Marianas, we aim to share the benefits of promoting Micronesia as a whole, rather than continuing to go it alone. What’s good for one is ultimately good for all.
In pursuit of various travel recovery initiatives, including a trilateral air service agreement with a Taiwan carrier willing to fly to Guam and onto Palau, GVB and Guam International Airport Authority have been in discussions with the U.S. Congress, U.S. Department of Transportation, and the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), a subsidiary of the U.S. federal government that serves as a de facto embassy with offices in Taipei and Kaohsiung.
For its part, Destination Guam’s visitor industry is slower to regain full steam from the coronavirus downturn than the rest of the United States. Naturally, we are seeking DOT support to spur airline competition. More air seat capacity into and out of Guam will drive prices down and open more travel opportunities from Asia to Guam and onto other destinations in Micronesia, including Palau.
It will also clear a broader skyway to airlines that may be interested in utilizing A.B. Won Pat International’s extended runway, which has been ready for nonstop flights to the U.S. West Coast but never yet used in that manner for the seven years since the completion of its federally compliant extension.
America in Asia
For purposes of American national security as well as surety for the whole nexus of U.S.-Pacific allies, “Fortress Guam” remains inimitable, with its rare deep-water port hosting commercial and U.S. Navy operations at Apra Harbor; high-grade runway facilities at Andersen Air Force Base and A.B. Won Pat International Airport; abundant northern lens aquifer; defense-ready highlands; ample wild lands; and proven American patriotism.
Due to Guam’s special status as a strategic regional military territory of the United States, I believe our island is worthy of certain legal exceptions that would help our economy improve as we strive to meet the 21st century demands of Pacific commerce.
These considerations would include release from cabotage requirements that prevent foreign carriers that travel to and from Guam from taking foreign passengers to third U.S. destinations like Hawaii and California. With federal clearance, an established Asian carrier based in Taiwan or elsewhere could fit the bill.
With rapid advances in semiconductor fiber-optic technology and Guam’s status as an international telecom hub connecting chipmaking leader Taiwan to the U.S. mainland via the World Wide Web, it only makes sense for the U.S. to strengthen trade, travel, and communication connectivity between Guam and U.S.-friendly Taiwan. After all, more undersea fiber optic cabling per capita lands on Guam than in any other place in the world. And this is a critical component of what makes our island such a reliable communications transit center.
The successful restoration and expansion of the Western Pacific’s transport and visitor industries is inexorably intertwined with the national security of the United States and its Pacific allies. These twin engines for regional economic growth and prosperity should therefore be afforded every advantage that does not harm prevailing allied defense and free-trade postures. Yes, security is a two-way street!
What the law allows
Guam’s status as a major free trade and travel artery has always been good for business and the consumer lifestyles we have come to enjoy as a result. But we’re leaving money on the table. The pronounced post-pandemic needs of our island community demand that we pay closer attention to lost opportunity.
We can free up resources and profit more by making better use of the flexibility already afforded to Guam as an unincorporated territory of the United States.
For example, trade advantages extended to Guam under legal provisions of General Headnote 3(a)(iv) of the U.S. Harmonized Tariff Schedule allow territorial rights to duty-free exportation of locally made goods to other U.S. destinations.
Elevating our island’s capacity for transshipment services from parts and product manufacturing to packaging to storage and distribution, Guam is uniquely positioned to offer much-needed logistical services that can help solve the region’s protracted post-COVID supply chain problems – for the military as well as private manufacturers and distributors.
To maintain harmonious relations with its host destinations and ensure the comfort and safety of the armed forces personnel and military-dependent families who are stationed in Guam and the Asia-Pacific region, it is imperative that the U.S. federal government make every effort to prevent any U.S.-aligned Pacific island from disintegrating into what used to be known as a “hardship post.”
Keeping the societies of the Pacific robust and viable options for choosy traders, travelers, and troops requires a dynamic list of tour, transportation, distribution, accommodation, wholesale, and retail options that can only thrive in the kind of free and fair marketplace that the United States upholds and defends as the economic ideal. This model should never limit choices wherever it is not otherwise required to do so for safety reasons, but should rather fulfill the demands and meet the expectations of islanders and travelers alike.
Carl T.C. Gutierrez is a former two-term governor of Guam who now serves as president and CEO of Guam Visitors Bureau, permit czar, and chairman of the Governor’s Economic Strategy Council. Send comments or questions to GVB at communityrelations@visitguam.org.