COVID-19 is not the only epidemic on the island, even if it has been the incessant topic of conversation these past months. What about the suicide epidemic that has roiled Guam for several years now?
So far we have recorded 52 COVID-19-related deaths on the island, with most of the victims suffering from other serious ailments as well. But over the previous four years, Guam has lost 161 lives to suicide. That’s nearly as many suicides each of the past four years as lives lost in the COVID-19 epidemic in 2020.
Ah well, we might think, the scourge of suicide is unfortunately something that our island has always suffered. Yes and no. The Spanish priests serving on Guam in the late 19th century recorded perhaps one or two a year. Even during the 1960s, with a much greater population, the number of suicides was only five or six a year. By the 1980s the number averaged about 10 a year. Then, during the 1990s, the average jumped to 26 yearly. Over the past few years, we have been losing about 40 people a year to suicide.
Yes, the population of the island has been expanding over the years, but the suicide rate has been growing much more quickly. The rate per 100,000 has leapt from five to 25 between 1960 and the present. Wouldn’t you call that an epidemic?
Certain individuals and agencies on Guam are calling it just that, and they are doing their best to draw public attention to this crisis, even amid the nonstop chatter on COVID-19.
Like the COVID-19 virus, the suicide epidemic seems to target certain segments of the population. But here it’s not the old and infirm who are most at risk; it’s the young. Over half the victims were under the age of 30, and 3 out of every 4 victims were males.
We have gotten used to wearing masks and keeping our social distance from others these days since we are constantly reminded that we can easily contract the virus from others. Would it surprise you to know that the suicide epidemic we’ve been going through for some years is also contagious? I was once asked to speak to a high school class on Saipan after a boy from the class took his own life. In the course of discussion it turned out that three other members of the class were making up their mind on whether they would follow their friend to the grave. If you have any doubts about the contagion effect, I could drag out my slides showing suicide clusters: a series of deaths in the same area over a short period of time.
So, you can see that we have more than COVID-19 to think about these days. The procedures for preventing the spread of the virus are a formula that is recited to us daily. Our understanding of the disease grows with time, and there is a good chance that we will have a vaccine within a few months.
We can only wish that we had the same jump-start in dealing with our suicide epidemic. There’s no hope for a general vaccine to inoculate young people against suicide, but we can work out prevention strategies to protect those most susceptible. That, of course, will take serious attention to the patterns of the epidemic in the past, and what we can do to minimize the risk to others in the future. We can be thankful that we have persons dedicated to this task. They deserve our support and gratitude.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.