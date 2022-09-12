“Let’s wait until we hear the other side of the story.” We kids heard that caution from our teachers whenever we were ready to make a snap judgment on someone or something. “There are always two sides to the story,” we were reminded.
Where are those teachers today when we need their warning more than ever? Our world these days has sped up in many different ways. Trains and planes are faster, and so is the transmission of news. But nowhere has this been sadder than in the speed with which we make judgments on others, whether celebrities or single-day headliners.
I suppose we could say that lots of things have amped up our speed in reaching conclusions. There’s the “Me Too” movement, in which charges of “victims” pile up on top of one another, with no time taken for assessment of the charges. Then, of course, there’s the sexual abuse crisis, in which allegations are multiplied and the list of the accused grows ever longer. “Be slow to judge,” saith the Good Book. But we seem to have reversed direction. We’re faster than ever nowadays. As fast as the speed of online news and Twitter.
Our own American legal tradition, we might recall, was supposed to correct quick judgments based solely on hearsay. The burning of witches based on the allegations of bystanders who said they noticed something strange about a woman was not the proudest moment in our history. Both sides are supposed to be represented. The suspect is supposed to be able to defend himself against charges made against him before final judgment is passed. Even horse thieves were supposed to be protected against the impulse toward immediate justice – something that all too often resulted in lynching.
But today we come to battle armed with our current mindset: that is, certain things are unspeakably evil and simply must not be tolerated. The unspeakable evils include the sexual abuse of children, or the rape of young women as starters, ... and the list gets longer each week. Such things cannot be tolerated, we are told, and anyone even charged with such a horrible offense ought to be removed from polite society. Wasn’t that the thinking behind the recent reaction to the clerical abuse here and so many other places? “What! He was accused of doing that! Go get the rope.” Isn’t that a sort of lynching? It might not leave a dead person hanging from a tree branch, but it can do permanent damage to one’s reputation.
There is more than one way of losing one’s life, after all.
If we had the patience to hold off judgment a bit, we might find a backstory that could possibly make us a little more sympathetic to the alleged offender, even if it may not excuse him entirely. What’s that! Maybe what really occurred wasn’t as horrific as we might have thought at first.
Let me offer an example or two.
Bishops may have moved a clerical sex offender from one parish to another. But was it really done as a cover-up? Isn’t it possible that the bishop might have really wanted to spare the parish further problems while giving the offender another chance. Naive, perhaps, in the light of what we know nowadays about true pedophilia. But we might not have had that knowledge back then. I know I didn’t.
We priests are in a position to abuse the trust others have in us, as we are forever being reminded. But we also are in a position to hear many of the backstories when the “offender” comes to us and offers his own account of what happened and why. We hear his version of what was going on when, say, he threatened his wife before she called the police. We watch his distress as he explains why he slapped his child and how bad he felt when Youth Services took her away that evening.
Backstories have a way of moderating our judgment and motivating us to seek a happier way to address charges. We should all try listening to these before we pound the gavel and make our decision on these matters.