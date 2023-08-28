I was only half joking when I remarked the other day, "Why should islands struggle with foreign aid or ask for handouts when we could contract one of Elon Musk’s satellites to track all the ships crossing the Pacific, charge them tolls and split it between us?” Over 20% of all the goods in the world transit the Pacific, not to mention all the fishing trawlers. We wouldn’t have to charge much.
Kidding aside, the world’s land-based nation-states are the ones getting the most financial benefit from the fruits of the Pacific. But throughout the 63 million square miles of the Pacific Ocean lie hundreds of islands that view it not as something that separates us, but as the sapphire blue lifeline that interconnects us. From the ancient times of seafaring CHamorus, the ocean has been a source of food, a way of life and a highway for legendary navigators.
But today the very essence of the Pacific - freedom of navigation, security of the precious islands that nestle in these waters, the rich resources of the sea and its seabeds, and the well-being of its Pacific peoples - is being boiled down to strategic calculations of influence and control. And we are left asking ourselves how we become a part of the conversation about our fate, that is going on in conference rooms without us.
The Pacific is having a moment. The global posturing among major powers is bringing a focus to the Blue Continent that we have not experienced since World War II. It is bringing opportunity and money on the one hand, but it is also bringing hard decisions and new threats. Congressman Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., at a recent field hearing in Guam noted that it is like fishing – bait is being dangled, and it looks delicious, but if you bite, there is a hook in there.
In Saipan, the very real manifestation of that hook is the hulking remains of the golden casino where Chinese interests had been laundering money, now just sitting there ruining the view. In Pohnpei, on the road next to the Chinese Embassy, sits the graffitied concrete skeleton of another abandoned building - a monument to Chinese attempts to entice locals without any real commitment to the people. In Fiji, Chinese police recently swooped in and conducted raids and arrests, completely ignoring the sovereign government of Fiji.
Admittedly, within this gathering wreckage are positive developments as well. The United States is finalizing increased commitments with the Compact of Free Association, Australia is stepping up its already robust investments and Japan and Korea are also engaging. But much of the activity is in the area of development assistance and military buildup. And while necessary, these things don’t always translate into sustainable long-term growth and improvement for these same Pacific islands who struggle with high unemployment, impossibly long and expensive flights, lack of sufficient capital and labor, insufficient health care, slow internet and struggling education systems.
Benefiting from the moment
In order for Pacific islands to benefit from this moment, it’s going to take two things.
First, major powers that LISTEN. The answers can come from islanders who know which global policies stymie trade, drive prices up and prevent us from succeeding. In the COFA agreement, over $630 million is set aside for the U.S. Postal Service. And yet, the USPS won’t mail local handicrafts woven of leaves and shells, one of their most beautiful exports, because of some obscure rule about mailing shells. Major airlines hold monopolies via international agreements that chop the ocean into hubs with exorbitant airfares and dayslong routes. Imagine if air travel was as affordable and available as it is in the continental U.S. – what that could do for tourism and development. Major powers need to listen and take down the barriers that cripple our potential.
The second thing that is needed is us islanders to step up, creating or strengthening organizations that unite our Blue Continent, so we speak from a position of unity. Guam historian Mike Bevacqua said it best: “One of those things that come about from a long colonial experience is this idea that things change because somebody brings it to you. You are not the agent of change.”
We need to shake off that mindset and become the agent of our own change. In this unprecedented time of global interest, focus, funding and threats – we need to take charge of our future and move our agenda to the forefront of this Pacific moment.
If we don’t, we are just pawns in a superpower game of chess, praying we don’t get knocked off the board.
Ginger Cruz is founder and CEO of Mantid International, a policy advocate and adjunct professor of U.S. foreign policy at the University of Guam. Cruz formerly held positions at KUAM and the Office of the Governor. Cruz is the former deputy inspector general for Iraq Reconstruction and a former deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. She holds a master’s degree in public policy from Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Pennsylvania.