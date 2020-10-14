Americans are emotional toddlers when it comes to death, mostly because of the profound national belief that it is mostly preventable. We hear this notion regularly, specifically during these times, that the 200,000-plus people here who succumbed to COVID-19 “didn’t have to die.” Or that a drug addict who took too much fentanyl suffered a “preventable death.” Or a teen who took the Tide Pod challenge “needlessly remained unconscious.”
The media never opines, therefore, we never hear that a drug addict or a misguided teen suffered an “inevitable” death from, well, repeated and escalating drug abuse or swallowing toxic detergents. Aren’t these behaviors deadly, in the first place? It’s become twisted.
The American culture – and by “culture” I mean the specific point of view and ways to express it that derives from the so-called melting pot – lacks any kind of humane organization that may dull the sting resulting from death, or to offer a bright side to the whole picture that is the cycle of life. Really, there is no such thing as a national philosophical position when it comes to dying.
By contrast, practically every other culture has developed a death/after-life belief system. In the Marianas Islands, for example, CHamorus have organized their fears and expectations of death in a protocol (the fancy word is “epistomology”) called “fa’nague.” The sadness is co-mingled with celebration and expectation; a death is not simply viewed an insurmountable loss because a person’s place in the family and community is generally agreed to be timeless. This belief is manifested in funeral practices which can be just as elaborate and expensive as weddings. More to the point, when something goes bump in the night, the CHamoru people can usually name the spirit who is visiting, rather than wondering what that random noise was. This is because they recognize that an individual’s vitality and presence surpasses his or her ability to breathe.
Indeed, other cultures across Asia, Africa, Europe, and among the native tribes of the Americas share a strong consensus that death hardly ends the energy of the human being. Curiously, it is in the highly advanced western world, particularly America, where death becomes the deadest of ends, the most dreaded of inevitabilities, the most fury-inducing natural process.
I imagine that the reason why dying is so despised in this country is because the American culture fancies itself above it. Americans only know it as the dastardly extermination of someone, an end that is always untimely and, in almost every case, unnecessary. To say death is unembraceable is beyond an understatement.
Therefore, Americans, as a nationalized culture, have not organized our thoughts and expectations of death, never mind the afterlife. We are a place where science is unspoken religion that does not recognize any form of spirituality. Scientists, while they cannot yet offer immortality, can offer no kind word to soothe fearful minds and devastated hearts. Science boasts an unlimited capability; however, it cannot offer solace to the troubled souls who survive those who have passed on.
Let’s face it, science’s solution to a living legacy is cryogenics – to literally freeze your brain and body until the technology is one day able to revive you. This is hardly a fix, is it?
Undoubtedly America, the nation, has an irrational fear of passing on; therefore, there is no secret why our reaction to it is so, quite frankly, immature. Look, people will die with a novel coronavirus and there is nothing we can do about it until a cure is found. Think about all the safety precautions we’ve been given ad nauseum; have they stopped people from mingling?
Nope. There is not only science about the dangers of drug abuse, there are actual laws that ban it; but does that stop people from taking them? No. Similarly, the threat of a murder conviction will never be enough to stop certain drivers from driving drunk and killing innocents. Since the nation lacks a death philosophy, its citizens turn to finger-pointing and litigation to ease our minds. In our spiritual-less state, naming a villain has become our prayer for healing.
Look, whether we like it or not, people will be killed by viruses for which there are no cures, drug addicts will eventually take that lethal dose, and a few teenagers will meet their demise being stupid. These deaths are inevitable; they are not preventable.
Preventable assumes that we can stop nature from taking her course. Preventable assumes that people need only knowledge to make the right choices. Not gonna happen. Best we start crafting a culture that values philosophy and spirituality as much as it does science and wealth.
Dan Ho, a native of Agat, is a writer and teacher and holds a Ph.D. in indigenous studies. Follow his garden adventures on Instagram @HoandGarden.