Monday morning, Jerusalem.
The news was trickling through the streets — the tomb was empty! Jesus was gone!
The rumors, too, were flying. “The guards fell asleep and his disciples came and stole his body.”
Meanwhile, some followers of Christ were hiding behind locked doors, for fear of the Jews. While fearful, they also had hope, because they knew the truth.
Peter and John had seen the empty tomb on Sunday morning!
Mary Magdalene had met him in the garden.
Cleopas and Simon had walked with him on the road to Emmaus Sunday afternoon.
And on Sunday night, He had scared them all when he miraculously materialized in their midst as they huddled in fear. They first had thought he was a ghost. But as he ate with them, they knew he was real and they were full of joy!
But then he left again.
And now it was Monday morning.
Had the last week been real? The arrest and the trails? The awful scourging? The bloody crucifixion? The midday darkness? The earthquake? The empty tomb? Jesus standing their midst?
It was!
But now what?
What should they do?
Would Jesus come back again?
They waited.
He came again the next week. This time Thomas, who had been brave enough to express his doubts, was with them. One look at Jesus and he believed.
Jesus came back many, many times and appeared to many believers over the course of 40 days. One crowd was more than 500.
After ascending into heaven, He came back through his Spirit to be their comfort and their power for the job he had given them to do.
As it was then, so it is now.
As Jesus came into the world over 2,000 years ago to seek and to save the lost, he continues to come to men. By the power of his spirit, he goes through doors locked by sin, shame, and doubt to reach the hearts of those he loves, giving them faith to believe.
And once they believe, he gives them grace to do the work he has prepared for them.
God’s great resurrection power raised Jesus from the dead once, but that same resurrection power renews us daily, so we can conquer the sins and temptations in our lives.
Like the disciples, we can have hope because we know the truth.
Christ gave his life, the just for the unjust.
And he has risen!
His resurrection power is available to all who believe.
On Monday.
And every day.