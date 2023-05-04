Mark Twain once said, “Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured.”
Think about that for a moment. Holding onto anger does more than make you behave with hostility and contempt. It can corrode your very heart and soul.
There’s a lot of anger these days. Some of it is justified. Plenty of it is public. But how helpful is anger when you're the one in charge? Outrage might raise an eyebrow along with your blood pressure. It may intrigue a reporter or two. But anger alone won’t solve any problems or ease the grave concerns plaguing our island. Often, it does the opposite—driving people of different opinions apart and making us more stressed.
There’s a better way to go about life, my mother would tell me. And she’s lived 94 years, forty of which as a widow working to feed and educate her seven children. I asked her the other day if life was better when she was younger, or if the problems we see today are much the same when Guam was less populated and underdeveloped.
‘Much the same,’ she opines, adding that living through the WWII enemy occupation in Guam was the worst experience. With a pensive gaze, she explains that life is hard and there will always be problems. For everyone. But ‘there is also so much good,’ she adds.
Then why do most of us think of life in opposites and highlight the problems at the expense of building upon the good? According to my mother, it’s a matter of perspective. She’s been through years of struggles and survived by looking for the good. When it felt too hard to manage, she prayed.
During the month of May, we celebrate the splendor of our mothers, our accomplishments at school graduations, and our heritage as Asian American and Pacific Islanders. We bring awareness to the importance of mental health and the strength of positivity and self-worth. It’s a great platform to reinvigorate proactive attitudes.
Anger is inevitable, of course, when we’re faced with circumstances that are ever evolving and beyond our control. But it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t take action to affect change. That action must tie into what will empower you to do all you can do within your personal limits. As Mother Teresa once stated, “I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the waters to create many ripples.”
Many would agree that familial or historic milestones sustain us and ignite hope for future prosperity. And yet, there is no error free path to being an outstanding or regret-free mother. The pursuit of higher education is challenging, and the investment often becomes a long-term debt. Racial pride can be overshadowed by exclusion, prejudice, and ethnic bias. The willpower to stay the course depends on our attitude and conscious decisions. How fortuitous that we focus on Mental Health Awareness the same time we celebrate the bedrock of life, the future of our society, and our core values.
I recently presented to a small group of island leaders on the topic of mindfulness and practical steps to remain healthy and effective as leaders. At the risk of oversimplifying, it all boils down to the lessons learned from my mother. Nothing is entirely good or bad in life – it depends on how you choose to judge a situation and react to it that affects the outcome. The stressors outside of your brain are less harmful than the stressors that you allow to consume your brain. Looking for the good, or putting things into perspective, empowers us to adapt to life’s challenges.
It reminds me of one of my favorite reflections: “you don’t have to change the world. You just have to change what you pay attention to in the world. And that, it turns out, is hugely powerful.”
As we celebrate our mothers, our graduates, our cultural heritage, and our self-worth this month, let’s commit to taking responsibility for managing our own selves first. By attending to our personal development, we can temper the anger that harms us most from within and debilitates our search for the common good.
There is so much that is good about Guam and her people. Like solutions, you just have to look for it.
Mary Camacho Torres was a four-term senator in the Guam Legislature. Her previous positions in public service include deputy general manager at the Guam Visitors Bureau, executive manager for the Guam International Airport Authority and general manager at the Port Authority of Guam. Throughout her legislative career, Mary has worked to improve voter access, expand protections for victims of violence and build up Guam’s health care providers and small business community.