Now that it appears that we’re living in Joe Biden’s world, there are a few notions I’m having a hard time subscribing to, the hardest being, “uniting all Americans.” It comes off as an oxymoron, as they say, an accurate estimate, a fine mess, holy hell and jumbo shrimp.
To begin with, the popular vote was basically split in half, and today the Right feels on the outs as much as the Left did in the Trump administration. Furthermore, Biden has already promised a series of immediate executive orders to undo Trump, in the exact same way the latter undid Obama. Already, the stage is set for division even before the election is finalized. I’m not optimistic.
Also, there are certain issues that will remain black or white among Americans, specifically, abortion. No amount of Oprahean platitudes will cause the opposing sides to meet in the middle. The same can be said of those for or against guns and fossil fuels versus green energy. Certain concessions simply will not occur.
But here’s the real issue: It is the idea, itself, of individualism upon which the USA is firmly planted. So what exactly does the new president aim to do with his mission of unity? Let’s ponder this, shall we?
Is it mutual respect for differences in politics? Twitter is blocking Republicans left and right for tweeting their opinions, but Democrats remain as relentless as ever calling the opposition Trumptards. Where’s their filter? Shouldn’t Joe condemn his supporters for this continued boorish behavior? Nothing about their joyous reaction has encouraged any kind of unity.
Might unity mean restoring certain civil war monuments in addition to raising other ones to tell the whole story of America? Or will unity in the world of Joe and Kamala continue the northern style censorship in very un-northern southern states?
Will unity mean that the late-night hosts make as much blistering comedy of Joe as they did of Trump? Let’s face it, as easy a target number 45 is, number 46 has plenty of blunders and malaprops for years of good comedy. Personally, I think it's pretty funny that the new first lady calls herself “Dr. Jill Biden” with a doctorate of education. Really, Jill? Everyone knows that an Ed.D is a PhD light. Surely someone will find this elitist reach as embarrassingly hilarious as Melania’s accent. Can we expect this?
To be clear, I am not a fan of Donald Trump. I’m not a fan of Biden, either, which is why I declared this summer that I would not bother voting. Every vote counts, of course, but only if the vote is honest. I was not willing to invest any more interest in a government where both parties were so eager to remain enemies, or in a candidate that I did not fully agree with. Why? Holding your nose making a vote is tantamount to a dead person voting. If there’s one thing I’m absolutely sure about is that I must be true to myself. We all must be.
Which brings me to my last point: How on earth does Joe Biden turn people true to themselves and their beliefs into a monolithic population of like-minded Americans? It is, quite frankly, impossible, and is as preposterous a notion as any of Trump’s assertions about the insignificance of COVID-19. I’m glad that Joe will mandate masks, but he’s going to have to pretty much mandate a coast to coast kumbaya line to realize his ludicrous promise. He may as well mandate free tranquilizers and sedatives in addition to the promised vaccine.
If I sound cynical, I suppose I am. Luckily, I haven’t invested anything in this pipe dream. I’ve happily put all my politically opinionated Facebook friends on sleep for 30 days and have filtered all my newsfeeds so that the only thing that comes to it are about German Wirehaired Pointers, paranormal activity, and gardening, of course. #selfcare, you know?