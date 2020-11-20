Let’s get ready to add one more item to the toll that the COVID-19 virus has taken of island life here on Guam. Each year on Dec. 8, the island celebrates the feast of its patroness, Santa Maria Kamalen, with thousands of Catholics processing behind the statue. This is something that Guamanians have been doing ever since 1835, when, following a devastating earthquake, they pledged to hold this novena and procession every year.
The procession won’t be held this year, thanks to our current epidemic. But that should be all the more reason to recall the significance of this age-old practice. The people of Guam have gathered each year to honor its patroness and to ask for protection - from earthquakes, from typhoons, from super typhoons and from plagues (like the smallpox epidemic in 1856 that wiped out over half the island population).
There always seems to be a serious threat lurking for the people of Guam. This is no surprise, because this is a vulnerable island inhabited by a vulnerable people, as we all know.
Guam’s location couldn’t be better positioned to put it in harm’s way. It’s perched close to an undersea fault; it’s right in the middle of the typhoon belt; and it’s situated in a strategic location that has made it a target for invading forces for the past 400 years. The bombs that fell in 1941 and again in 1944 weren’t the only occasions of death and destruction from the outside.
This statue, symbol of the patroness of a vulnerable island, shares in that vulnerability, as history shows. The statue has survived the shipwreck that brought the image here centuries ago, not to mention air raids, earthquakes, the destruction of the cathedral and even a couple of thefts.
It’s as if God were saying to us: “You’ve always been vulnerable, and you always will be. But I intend to share with you your fortune, good and bad. We shall be strong together in times of prosperity, and threatened together in times of calamity.”
“My mother here is a sign of my protection of you and your island. She came from the sea, as your legends have it; and like your faith, she is here to stay. Sing in her honor, pray to her, reverence her as your mother, just as she is mine. Let this statue be a pledge that whatever dangers strong winds, natural disasters and foreign armies bring, I will belong to you and you will belong to me. Now and always.”
Perhaps there is something here for religious skeptics as well as for believers. Disasters seem to strike this island with alarming frequency. Storms and epidemics and would-be conquerors come and go, but somehow island life goes on. People may be vulnerable, but they are survivors.
When we ask what best symbolizes the culture over the centuries, many people will point to one thing or another. The latte stone on the Guam flag is one favorite. There is the suruhanu, I suppose, or the ancestral spirits, or any number of other things. But my choice is something that captures the resilience of an island people that has always withstood one disaster after another.
A throng of people, murmuring "ai adai" and processing along with eyes lifted upwards, is as good an image as any, I think. That’s why the annual procession is a wonderful testimony to that resilience and the faith that sustains it.
This year the island will have to do without the procession, but we can still honor the spirit of the devotion to Santa Maria Kamalen. Here we are, licking our wounds yet again in the middle of the pandemic. But we know that as vulnerable as we are, somehow we will survive. Because of the special protection we enjoy, many of us might claim.
Father Fran Hezel is a former director of the research-pastoral institute Micronesian Seminar. After serving as Jesuit mission superior in the Micronesian islands for six years, he continued heading the Micronesian Seminar until 2010.