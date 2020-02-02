Beheadings, mass killings in caves, imprisonment in concentration camps, being hung upside down, rape, the loss and destruction of property, starvation, the desecration of our mother church in Hagåtña and other such atrocities are all part of the CHamoru experience during the Japanese Occupation from 1941 to 1944. Grateful for being rescued, most CHamoru survivors accepted that the bombing of our capital and the subsequent land takings by the U.S. military were a necessary price to pay for liberation from imperial forces.
This week, long lines of war survivors – some in wheelchairs and barely able to speak – are finally able to process their claims and receive war reparations for the suffering they endured – military occupation, camp interment and forced labor during World War II – in a war not of their making. This marks the culmination of decades-long efforts championed by Guam’s political leaders – among them those who have passed away. As a young graduate student, I recall the rallying cry of such stalwarts as the late Cecilia Bamba, who made it her life’s passion to advocate for just reparation. Her own father was beheaded during the occupation. She would certainly be pleased with what these awards represent, but the quest is by no means over.
The stories of survival have been documented in the commemorative volumes Real Faces and Faces of Survival. The actual voices of survivors, as they tell their stories, are most eloquently captured in Rlene Santos Steffy’s film titled “Historic Context: Manñenggon, March and Concentration Camp Survivor Accounts July 12-21, 1941,” a compendium of 114 interviews. These men and women who survived the war as children are now wrinkled with wisdom and age. Amazingly their recollections are still crystal clear. They witnessed hardship that one can never erase from memory. The trauma of watching loved ones die or suffer the most undignified abuses to the human spirit, the beatings, being scorned, accused and punished for pro-American sentiments is contrasted by memories of the growing closeness of family members and neighbors who depended on each other for safety. The friendships forged during the war endure to this day. Stories of ingenuity and innovation when creating shelters and providing a meal out of nature’s scraps bring tears of laughter to those who remember. “You’ll never understand what it was like,” is a frequent refrain I would hear from my nana, aunts, uncles and my mom, who would always finish telling a war story with, “thank God you kids didn’t have to go through this suffering.”
While those of us born after 1944 did not live through the war, we have inherited the contradictory legacy of World War II as it has played out on our beautiful but fragile island homeland. Our parents have taught us their hidden secrets about resiliency. We have witnessed and have actively engaged in the total transformation of our post-war way of life. We are acutely aware of the losses that families continue to mourn. It is our sacred responsibility to make sense of the contradictions that our parents and grandparents have been somewhat reluctant to confront. The truth is, they let us through their stories, that we are war survivors, too. For the dramatic effects of World War II continue to challenge us today in governance, socioeconomic development, and most especially in our efforts to exercise our right to self-determination as a people. I believe that my advocacy for indigenous rights and social justice have their roots in the treasure trove of courage and faith that is such an integral part of the stories of survival.