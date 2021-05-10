When Deborah took her first breath in February 2000, I was catapulted into a whole new world.
Suddenly, I was the mother of a child with Down syndrome.
The mother of a child with a disability.
A mother with a cause.
I embraced my new role with determination and hope. Down syndrome was not a death sentence. It was just a challenge to be overcome. And together we would.
It was not easy, but once we got into the right program and routine, we were making progress.
That changed in 2012.
That was the year Deborah got a viral infection that went untreated. Her body changed in some subtle and dramatic ways and she began to regress.
I didn’t put it altogether until Mother’s Day in 2016.
That was the day that my daughter woke up — and did not go back to sleep. For a week.
That was the day Pediatric Acute-onset Neuropsychiatric Syndrome (PANS) stole my daughter.
It was the day I was drop-kicked into the abyss known as “health care on Guam.”
Already having a child who had special health care needs, I knew health care on Guam left much to be desired. Down syndrome was an unknown to providers here. Deborah was often treated based on generalities and stereotypes.
In spite of all that, we managed. Sort of.
But then came PANS.
If Down syndrome is an enigma to those in our health care system, PANS is a deep, dark mystery. One doctor told me he had read about it, but had never seen it. (But once he saw it in her, he saw it in others.)
Health care on Guam cannot really deal with this syndrome. I have had to spend thousands of dollars on trips to the states and on treatments that are not covered by insurance. Yet, I must get care here, too, and that gets complicated.
When I read the regrettable story that a cancer patient died waiting for medication, I grieved with understanding. This is the lot of many people on this island.
Although all are not dealing with life-and-death situations, many have complicated medical needs that are not being addressed through our local health care system. We struggle with insurance coverage, and with getting medications and treatments. We just don’t make the headlines.
I don’t know what it will take to significantly change health care on Guam.
But staying silent will not help.
It will only deepen the abyss.