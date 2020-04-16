Many years ago I did a study on graffiti on Guam. As part of a project, my students took pictures of nearly every public piece of spray-painted graffiti over 1 foot in size. After processing the pictures, we put them on a large table. Using a method called content analysis, we put them into groups. More than 80% of the graffiti on Guam was vandalism from just a handful of youth. If you can identify and address the small group of serial violators, you can address the problem.
About 10 years ago, I was doing observations on seat belt and child seat compliance near a road construction area. Two lanes were narrowed to one. In the course of an hour, about 40 cars would drive up to the cone area and then cut in ahead of the other traffic. The next day, I was there at the same time and noticed the same cars cutting in line again. I went back on the third day and at the same time and again, the same cars and drivers cut in line.
I mention these two minor vignettes for a reason. The behavior is very similar, but the demographics are different. In one case, fewer than 20 teenage boys were the cause of most graffiti on Guam. In the other case, 30-something-year-old women with kids were the major line cutters in traffic.
If I applied the fraud triangle to this behavior, the elements of opportunity, pressure and rationalization come into play. There is an opportunity to cut in line or spray-paint a wall. For the line cutters, the pressure was likely time, and for the vandals, the pressure was likely driven by narcissism or pride. But the most interesting part to ponder on this behavior is how people seek to self-justify or rationalize their behavior. The vandals often try to claim that it is their right to spray-paint walls or that since no one is going to arrest or challenge them, there is no penalty for their behavior. For the line cutters, the point of rationalization also appears to be a lack of social penalties for their behavior. Since they are cutting in line day after day, they assume no one can watch them.
These two same points may help explain why people don’t want to follow reasonable social distancing rules, mask rules, or requests to stay off the roadways unless necessary. While I don’t agree with the methods used – at least initially to control traffic – there are a number of reckless types running around who can overwhelm our health care system in the space of a week. This virus is still a serious concern, and we have to be careful.
If people didn’t follow the emergency health rules over the Easter holiday, we will know in the next two weeks or so. So the question is, will a few deviant or reckless people cause a lot of havoc for everyone else? This virus is deadly to grandparents, and the community will need to be responsible to recover.