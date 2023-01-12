Buenas yan håfa adai, APB readers! I’d like to introduce to you the Guam Police Department’s Recreational Boating Safety Program.
Background
With grant funding from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard, the GPD manages the recreational RBS program for the island.
There are two primary components to GPD’s RBS program: administrative and operations. The administrative boat registration and titling process is handled by our friendly, helpful, and professional customer service representatives, located at the RBS office in the former Hakubotan in Tamuning.
Our enforcement arm is handled by seasoned, highly-skilled and knowledgeable members of our Special Enforcement Amphibious Section, formerly called the Marine Patrol Section. They operate in and around our coastal waters. These two activities are supported behind the scenes by the smart, hardworking, results-oriented civilian employees in our federal programs section.
Our external support partners in the program include the Guam Fire Department GFD, which provides the lead in search and rescue efforts, and the United States Coast Guard, Guam and USCG Auxiliary.
Statutory authority for GPD’s mission to ensure the safety of recreational boaters in Guam’s waters is codified in Title 10 Guam Code Annotated, Health and Safety, Chapter 69: Boating. You may learn more information regarding this mandate in Chapter 69, Article 1.
Increase in water sports activities
Currently, there are just fewer than 1,000 registered vessels on island. These vessels range from the most basic model Jet Ski to extravagant 50-foot motorboats. We’ve seen a 3% increase in new vessel registrations in fiscal year 2022. This increase may be attributed to the recent pandemic, as many islanders found new or renewed interest in water sports as a means to beat the indoor blues.
Seemingly overnight, there was an armada of new stand-up paddleboards and kayaks appearing in every corner of beautiful Tumon Bay, at all times of the day! Enthusiasts even enjoy nighttime paddling with the use of colorful lights attached to their boards that illuminate the water below.
Safe water activities
GPD encourages islanders to stay active and supports a healthy lifestyle. It just makes for a better community in more ways than one. We enjoy seeing you in all waterways in and around our island. However, first and foremost, we ask that you to take the necessary precautions before engaging in any water-related activity.
Guam’s waters can be tricky and often dangerous. Even the most skilled swimmers are challenged by the sheer power and unpredictability of the ocean and rivers. So it makes sense to be prepared to avoid or survive a potential mishap. Aside from regular safety inspections of your watercraft (stand-up paddleboard, kayak, Jet Ski, boat or other vessels) and safety equipment, like U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets, fire extinguishers, engine cutoff switches, etc., another way to ensure your safety and the safety of others is to prepare a float plan.
Who should prepare a float plan? Kayakers, sport fishermen, hunters, Jet Skiers, water skiers, family day cruisers, private charter boat services, canoeists, rowers, rafters, sail boaters, power boaters and stand-up paddlers.
National safe boating campaigns
GPD participates in these annual national events each year:
• May 20 to 26: National Safe Boating Week.
• July 1 to 3: Operation Dry Water – heightened enforcement weekend.
Future plans
During the next two years, we will share updates on initiatives that will create a safer environment for all users of Guam’s waterways.
• Life jacket loaner stations: We plan to construct stations to supply life jackets for those who need one. We will impart an honor system where users may borrow one and return it after each use.
• Education and outreach campaign: We plan to bolster our education and outreach efforts. We will offer courses on safe boating to elementary school kids and adults in all levels of experience.
Thank you for your interest in our program!
GPD Lt. Mark A.B. Torre is the administration division operations chief and designated state boating law administrator for Guam.