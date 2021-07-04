We all learned in school that Independence Day is a federal holiday commemorating the American Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The 13 American colonies selected representatives who convened the Continental Congress to declare that they were no longer subjects of and subordinate to King George III of Britain. American colonial subjects fought their British colonizers in what became known as the American Revolution to gain their independence. They proclaimed that they were united, free and independent states.
July Fourth is celebrated with marching bands and parades, fireworks, carnivals, picnics, ballgames, family get-togethers, and political ceremonies and speeches which mark the significance of this special day in the American calendar. This holiday is clearly important to Americans everywhere and has become part and parcel of national tradition.
What about those of us who are colonial subjects in the far-flung reaches of the American Empire? What significance does this celebration of independence have for us here in Guam or in other American colonial unincorporated territories? How do we make sense of this day, which rivets national attention on the values, ideals and principles of democracy that undergird patriotism and the founding of the American Republic?
For one thing, we must never forget that colonization is fundamentally un-American and that decolonization is a social and political undertaking that is memorialized on July Fourth. So, we must take the challenges we face seriously, as we take steps to decolonize our beliefs, actions, loyalties and relationships in both personal as well as political spheres.
Decolonization is a painstaking process. The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines painstaking this way: “taking pains, expending, showing or involving diligent care and effort.” It is not easy or speedy, and it can indeed be painful. Notwithstanding, it is imperative if we are to live up to the promise embodied in what the Fourth of July represents. As American citizens, even those of us who are second-class citizens, we must heed the values, ideals and principles of democracy embedded in the founding documents of the American Republic. We must walk the talk.
The core principles of self-governance, the right to vote and equality of all citizens are hard fought pillars of America’s “freedom and liberty for all” national mission. There is much to be done to ensure that these principles do not ring hollow but are truly the cornerstone of American life and civil rights. The political chaos and recent betrayal of these principles is alarming. Some news pundits describe current political maneuvers as threats to American democracy itself.
Various political factions have defied the truth and have gripped Americans in a tailspin of lies and deceit. It is truly astounding that a nation which has taken such great pride in its notable achievement of establishing a democratic form of government for the people and by the people now faces its most daunting challenge in our lifetime. Independence Day should remind all American citizens that we must never turn a blind eye to racism, sexism, bigotry, language bullying and other forms of hatred which fracture and polarize. These behaviors mock the principles on which the nation was built.
Here on Guam, such commemorative days should remind us that we are not free from colonial rule. Guam is a non-self-governing territory. Our governing powers are subject to the whims of House and Senate members, who may not be familiar with or care about our fate. Members of Congress always take leave from their regular sessions in Washington, D.C. to celebrate and recreate with family and their constituents on July Fourth. While it does seem far-fetched in the political landscape that defines 2021, it would be wonderful if this day can inspire members of the House and Senate to recognize that the work of decolonization is still unfinished business.
As colonial subjects, the indigenous people of Guam, the CHamoru people, have yet to exercise self-determination. Sadly, before the day ends, many will join in the excitement and jubilation of this immensely popular holiday, without regard for its origins and its promise of freedom and liberty for all.