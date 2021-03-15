Yesterday, my granddaughter Granger Joann turned 3.
Of my 10 grandchildren, I know Granger the best.
I showed up a few days after her early birth and kept watch over her in the NICU.
Before she was a year old, she brought her mother to Guam for two months to keep watch over Mom-Mom while I was recovering from foot surgery.
Last year, 2-year-old Granger and I got to hang out while we were waiting for her baby sister to arrive.
Even before she was able to discern a screen, she’s been a regular video chatterer and actress, always ready to delight Mom-Mom with her bedtime antics.
If she lived closer, I’m sure we’d be thieves together. She’s a girl after my own heart — energetic and fearless, yet with a tender spirit — who looks absolutely adorable in a pair of denim coveralls.
I am hoping that we’ll get the chance to be partners in crime someday, but who knows if we ever will?
Who knows what this world is coming to?
For the last year — a full one-third of Granger’s life — the world has lost its collective good sense in the grip of fear. It has been a year I never could have imagined in my country in my lifetime. I could see such a change coming down the road — but not barreling around the corner at full throttle, wrecking everything in its way.
Yet the change came.
From freedom to tyranny, in the a blink of an eye.
Where it will go politically is still unknown.
The Constitution, however stretched, has not yet been torn asunder. And the Declaration — which says that government derives its power from the consent of the governed — has not been entirely forgotten.
Given this, it is my hope that the quiet majority of Americans who still believe in such principles will again take hold of the steering wheel and right the course of the country. Yet that doesn’t appear to be imminent.
What is imminent — what could happen at any moment — is the return of Jesus Christ.
When he comes, the world will change in a twinkling of an eye (1 Corinthians 15:52), faster than SARS-CoV-2 overtook us.
The believers will be taken out of the world, and then the real judgment will begin.
Don’t think that can happen?
Think again.
Think 2020.