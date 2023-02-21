Rota - an island with the most intimate traffic experience in the world.
If you are from Rota or have visited the island before, you probably know exactly what I am talking about.
You are driving down the island’s ONLY highway. Two lanes. No traffic lights. Luscious greenery to your left and right, with breaks of blue in between.
Occasionally, you see a cow or two mooing you as you pass by. Almost always, the blackness of the aga (Marianas Crow), or the deep, shiny blue of the sihek (kingfisher) lazily perched on the power pole lines would catch your eye. If you are lucky enough, you would also spot the outstretched wings of the fanihi (fruit bat) alone or dancing wildly with its friends at dawn, noon, dusk or night. The island’s flora and fauna living, even thriving, in peace and harmony with the local humans.
Along your drive down this two-lane stretch, casually interrupting your "Zen," a car, driving in the opposite direction, steadily closes in.
You ready yourself. Place your hand at the top of the steering wheel. And, in three, two, one … WAVE!
About five minutes later, another car. Three, two, one … ALUF!
Another five minutes later, yet another car and another wave.
Sometimes it is a peace sign, or just four fingers, with the person’s hand still resting on the wheel. You know when someone is having an extra cheery day when you get the full hand wave out the window with a smile.
Occasionally … taya' aluf.
Then, I find myself fretting about why the driver two cars ago didn’t wave back at me.
Rude.
There is an intimacy to the act of driving on the little island of Luta, but why?
To me, this serves as a testament to this close-knit community that I grew up in. A community where everyone knows everyone and everyone’s business.
In this community, you go to a party and it is as if you are bobbing for apples. Like you are a chicken feeding on chicken feed.
Ñot … Ñot … Ñot … Ñora … Ñot … Ñot … Ñot … Ñora.
Esta puputi i aga’ga’ hu!
It is a beautiful thing, really.
The essence of a small community. The soul of a family. It’s such a treasure.
My family used to be a big one. Every weekend, there would be at least 40 of us at the beach. The dads would be barbecuing. The moms would be playing cards. Twenty children would be swimming, playing in the sand and, some of them, even eating it.
Only faded pictures carefully preserved in dusty photo albums and my own blurred recollections allow me to relive what I consider “the good ole days.”
I try to reach into the deepest recesses of my memories to summon that feeling again. The feeling I felt when my family was whole.
Today, my family consists of roughly 15 people, if not less, showing up for family fun days. This includes new members, my own precious little family that I created with my partner.
Today, a big chunk of my, formerly large, clan has moved away and never looked back. Some have passed. It is a sad, sad reality and I miss them all.
I am 29 with a family of my own. There are so many special members of my family, particularly those that have passed, that my children have not had the honor to meet.
My hilarious Papa Larry who always knew how to put a smile on our little faces. My overly eccentric Uncle Lachachai, who will always and forever be the life of the party. My feisty Uncle Nunu, who made the best Kool-Aid hot pepper in the world. My stern, yet funny, Uncle Jembo’, who would sing his heart out at almost every family gathering. My kindhearted Uncle Manex-Kun, who was taken from this world too soon. My Auntie Marit who was the only one who could insult anyone with her witty jokes and have them laughing their heads off in the end. And, just last month, my Uncle Jaychun, my dad’s younger brother, who towered over everyone in my family at 6-foot-4.
There are others, who are alive and well, that have left our little paradise for better opportunities. The typical small-town story. There is absolutely nothing wrong with that. I am not here to give anyone a guilt trip for leaving. However, this part of my story is the closest to my heart.
My one and only sibling, my baby sister, at 16, decided that she wanted to get out of here. So she joined the military. Sworn in at 16. Didn’t even graduate high school yet and her life was signed, sealed and delivered to our dear old Uncle Sam.
Again, nothing wrong with that. I commend and I appreciate her bravery.
She is stationed in Georgia. She is married now, with a family of her own - without me even having met her beautiful daughter, who is now almost 2. My one and only sibling has also not met my first child. And now, my second.
I am the eldest child of the eldest child of the eldest child in my family, if you know what I mean, and I cannot help but feel the almost unbearable weight on my shoulders of trying my hardest to keep my family together. The same weight my dad bears. The same weight my grandmother bears.
Family is everything.
So, what does a wave to a passing car and the loss of the most precious people in your life have to do with each other? I think it could all be summed up into one short, simple phrase, one that we hear often: Appreciate the little things.
Joycelynn Atalig is a high school social studies and journalism teacher in the CNMI, who hails from the beautiful island of Rota. She is a former news reporter who earned her bachelor's degree in political science from the University of Guam while working for a Guam-based media company.