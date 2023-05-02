We may like to think that the rules of the road are standard throughout the U.S. states and territories, and even in foreign countries (at least those that drive on the right side of the road). But anyone who has been bold enough to take the wheel in the Philippines or any part of Southeast Asia knows better than that. For that matter, drivers in New Jersey or Massachusetts can seem to be operating with a different rule book.
Then, of course, there is Guam, with its own brand of deviant drivers, along with the road rage that they (or should I say we?) provoke. Road rage has become a recognized term in its own right. Many of us might get angry at home or in the office now and then, but more often than not, it’s when we’re behind the steering wheel that we find ourselves pounding on the dashboard and using foul language.
The most common provocation is when someone suddenly cuts into our lane without bothering to use directionals. Some years ago, I asked a new Jesuit arrival to the island how he liked Guam. His response was the question: "Doesn’t anyone use directional signals here?" Sure, there are always cars weaving in and out of lanes without warning, determined to find the fast track, even if there isn’t any. It doesn’t seem to matter how many angry drivers he (let’s be honest, it’s almost never a “she”) leaves in his wake. They may be too angry to start up a honking storm.
What about the failure to use headlights at dawn, dusk, or in overcast weather – those times of dim light! The thinking of the driver seems to be that he or she can see well enough, so why turn on the headlights. Sure, you can see just fine, now that you’ve had your cataract operation! But what about the other poor souls on the road who are struggling to navigate their way in the dark? Did you ever stop to think that the purpose of the car lights is not only to help you find your way, but to illuminate your car so that others can see you?
I once heard a local singing group do a funny song about Guam. It wasn’t the old “Guam, a beautiful island” cliché, but one that identifies those island features that long-timers can laugh about at barbecues or in bars. On the road here, the song went, a yellow traffic light means that we hit the accelerator and give it some gas to make it through before the change. A red light means there’s still time for another car or two.
The truth is that I take advantage of this often enough myself. I find myself teasing others for coming to a stop at a red light, even though local custom dictates that they would have been forgiven for driving right through. The practice might be against the rules strictly speaking, but perhaps there’s no need to use the word “strictly” on an island society like ours. Everyone seems OK with this.
A cleric deals with road rage
I remember leaving Guam Regional Medical City after visiting a patient and turning right onto Route 3, just a few hundred yards before the intersection with Marine Corps Drive. In making my turn, I must have cut off a car that was speeding along. To say that the driver was displeased is to put it mildly. He honked, not once but continuously, during our long stop at the traffic light. Meanwhile, I sat there fighting the urge to get out, walk back there and ask his companion whether the driver was born with fecal material (well, maybe a cruder term) for brains, or was this a condition that developed as he became older?
Then again, this might not have been a good reply from a guy in a clerical collar, I realized. The driver of the car I had cut off just wouldn’t let go. As soon as the light changed, and we made our turn, the car raced ahead and cut me off, not once but a couple more times on the road ahead. What have you been smoking, dude? That’s road rage and then some. Still, it’s better to be honked at and cut off than to be shot, as happens weekly in the U.S.
The rules of the road may be defined a little differently here on Guam. In that respect, this island takes the same liberties that other places do. At bottom, though, we ought to help others safely get where they’re going, even if it means actually using those directional signals for a change.