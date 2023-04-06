During this holiest of seasons among the Catholic faithful, the Gospel according to John often comes to mind. In Chapter 8, verses 3-7, Christ tells the Pharisees, who were intent on punishing a sinner, something radical: “He that is without sin among you, let him first cast a stone at her.” The story continues with the accusers, convicted by their own conscience, leaving one by one, until there was no one left.
Daily headlines and social media posts highlight so many failures in our society, often with opinions about where the fault lies. Political pettiness and public bickering, the plight of the homeless and neglected, drug addiction, and crime are seemingly ordinary topics of discussion. And there is no shortage of finger-pointing.
While we tend to segregate them into respective categories, each of these social ills are deeply connected. Where they intersect, in my opinion, is at that place where our society and political environment harbor distress. Consider Guam’s mental health challenges, which escalated with the arrival of the pandemic.
The Mayo Clinic’s overview of mental illness refers to a wide range of mental health disorders that affect mood, thinking, and behavior. While co-occurring substance usage is a major contributor, growing evidence suggests that other variables are at play when people with serious mental illness perform criminal behavior. For example, Dr. Thomas Insel, a leading expert with the National Institute of Mental Health, explains that mental health is not just a medical problem, but also an economic and social one. As a result, solutions to mental health are not just medical, but also social, environmental, and political.
Dr. Danielle Carr, at the Institute for Society and Genetics at UCLA, similarly asserts that the most relevant predictors of mental health are indexes of economic security – whether you live in a society where the social fabric has been destroyed. The data says the same. In the MacArthur Violence Risk Assessment Study – one of the most rigorous and extensively recognized studies on the topic to date – researchers analyzed the relationship between violence and risk factors. The risk of violence was found to be independent of a person’s mental health status when living in high-crime, low-income areas. Put differently, many of the characteristics that contribute to aggression among those who suffer from mental illness may also contribute to violence among those who do not.
When it comes to mental health, the best treatment for the biological conditions underlying many symptoms of mental health conditions might be ensuring that more people have access to housing, food security, education, child care, job security, etc.
Treatment for justice-involved individuals also plays a critical role. According to the Center for Families, Children, and the Courts, individuals who participate in mental health courts have lower recidivism rates and, more specifically, are less likely to be arrested for new offenses, compared to those with mental illnesses who go through the standard criminal court system. These are successful indicators of connecting individuals to treatment rather than resorting to arrest.
Unfortunately, no one plan can be the cure-all. Unlike other drug epidemics in past decades, methamphetamine is a powerfully addictive drug whose chronic use preferentially causes psychiatric complications, deficits in memory and executive functioning, higher rates of anxiety and depression, and, most notably, psychosis.
A close relative my age died from meth abuse a few years ago. A second has recovered. Another is presently on the road to recovery with the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center. It’s been said that nobody stays recovered unless the life they have created is more rewarding and satisfying than the one they left behind. The relative who died had lost everything meaningful in his life. The other two managed to see what they stand to lose and sought help.
Let’s stop casting stones and instead look at real remedies for various social ills in our community from a systemic approach. Politicians need to stop their petty bickering, stop insisting they can cure people with punishment, and start to focus on what’s really ailing so many in our community. It’s time for all to come together.
In this holy season of light and hope, may there be peace, joy, second chances, and new beginnings.
